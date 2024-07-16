The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Hawks in the WNBA | Clark furthers Rookie of the Year potential with all-around efforts
Iowa GOP Chair nominates former President Donald Trump at Republican National Convention
Trump announces Vance as running mate
Hawkeye pitcher Brody Brecht goes 38th to Rockies in MLB Draft
Dubuque Street businesses raise concerns about ongoing construction in Iowa City
Mock-up magazine or catalog on table. Blank page or notepad for mockups or simulations. 3D rendering

Hawks in the WNBA | Clark furthers Rookie of the Year potential with all-around efforts

The rookie posted 29 points in a loss to the Mystics.
Byline photo of Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Managing Summer Editor
July 16, 2024
Indiana+Fever+guard+Caitlin+Clark+%2822%29+shakes+hands+with+Indiana+Fever+guard+Lexie+Hull+%2810%29+during+team+introductions+on+Friday%2C+July+12%2C+2024%2C+during+the+game+at+Gainbridge+Fieldhouse+in+Indianapolis.+The+Indiana+Fever+defeated+the+Phoenix+Mercury%2C+95-86.
Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shakes hands with Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) during team introductions on Friday, July 12, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Phoenix Mercury, 95-86.

Caitlin Clark made it even harder to argue against her running for the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year award as she posted arguably her best week of stats yet.

That effort began with a bang on July 10, Clark scoring 29 points — on 7-of-14 from the field, 5-of-9 from deep, and an impressive 10-of-11 from the free throw line — in addition to 13 assists and five rebounds on just five turnovers.

And although she was firm on the other end of the floor as well, snagging five steals and swatting three blocks in 38 minutes of playing time, the Indiana Fever could not outlast the bottom-tiered Washington Mystics. The Fever lost, 89-84.

In a bounce-back 95-86 win over the Phoenix Mercury on July 12, though, Clark continued that effort with 20 points on 8-of-16 from the field despite making just two threes and free throws each.

The 38 more minutes played in that contest also held 12 assists and six rebounds alongside a steal and two blocks, although her nagging six turnovers continue to hurt the young team’s offensive output.

And the Fever escaped Minneapolis with an 81-74 win over the Minnesota Lynx on July 14 behind 17 Clark points, although she struggled a bit more to connect offensively.

She missed 12 attempts from the field, including nine threes, although she hit all five of her attempts from the charity stripe. Her three rebounds, six assists, and two steals still provided the now-11-14 overall squad with a boost over her six turnovers in her 37 minutes in the game.

Martin gets active, Gustafson sits out

The Las Vegas Aces are on a tear, now 16-7 overall, having won a stunning 10 of their last 11 games. And rookie Kate Martin has certainly played her supporting role.

In a July 10 84-79 win over the Seattle Storm, in which Megan Gustafson was absent due to a non-COVID illness, Martin was held scoreless in six minutes despite otherwise logging two assists and a steal.

But in another win on July 12, this time 84-70 over the Atlanta Dream, Martin jumped out to a well-rounded stat line with six points on 2-of-5 from the field and two of them threes as well as two boards and two steals. 

While Gustafson missed that contest as well due to the coach’s decision, she bounced back for nine minutes in an 89-77 win over the Washington Mystics on July 14. There, she scored two points on one attempt in addition to three rebounds and a steal.

Martin also logged nine minutes of tick, nailing a three on three attempts from the field while filling the sheet with two rebounds, two assists, and a block.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Former President Donald Trump appears with U.S. Senator JD Vance outside Wright Bros. Aero Inc at the Dayton International Airport on March 16, 2024 in Dayton, Ohio.
Trump announces Vance as running mate
Iowa pitcher Brody Brecht throws a warmup during a baseball game between Northwestern and Iowa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Friday, May 3, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats 9-2.
Hawkeye pitcher Brody Brecht goes 38th to Rockies in MLB Draft
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) smiles in an interview after becoming the first rookie to have a triple-double Saturday, July 6, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Hawks in the WNBA | Clark makes history as first-ever WNBA rookie to score triple-double
More in Caitlin Clark
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark smiles down at the WBCA Wade Trophy during the award news conference at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
Hawks in the WNBA | Clark finding footing as well-rounded offensive threat
Jun 10, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after her third foul against the Connecticut Sun in the second quarter at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Opinion | Women’s basketball fans will watch Team USA in Paris, but Clark’s absence still hurts
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Monday, April 1, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tigers, 94-87.
Clark ‘snubbed’ from 2024 Summer Olympics roster
More in Latest News
Jul 15, 2024; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Jeff Kaufmann, Iowa Gop Chairman delivers a nominating speech for presidential nominee Donald Trump during the first day of the Republican National Convention. The RNC kicked off the first day of the convention with the roll call vote of the states. Mandatory Credit: Jasper Colt-USA TODAY
Iowa GOP Chair nominates former President Donald Trump at Republican National Convention
City construction representatives, Dubuque St. business owners, and members of the media in Micky’s Irish Pub to discuss the next steps of construction on Friday, July 12, 2024.
Dubuque Street businesses raise concerns about ongoing construction in Iowa City
July 13, 2024; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Secret Service officers approach Fiserv Forum in preparation for the Republican National Convention. Mandatory Credit: Jasper Colt-USA TODAY
Iowa Republicans, Milwaukee prepare for Republican National Convention
About the Contributor
Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
he/him/his
Colin Votzmeyer is a junior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communication with minors in history and criminology, law, and justice. Prior to his role as assistant sports editor, he previously served as digital producer, news reporter covering crime, cops, and courts, and sports reporter covering track and field and women's basketball. He plans on attending law school after his graduation with hopes of pursuing a career as a criminal defense attorney.
The Daily Iowan • © 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in