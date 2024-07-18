The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Iowa Republicans honored and excited to serve as delegates at Republican National Convention
Unhappy with designated zones, demonstrators opt for other locations in Milwaukee
Los Trompos brings larger-than-life spinning tops to Iowa City
Milwaukee draws contradictory crowd on second day of the Republican National Convention
IC navigates next steps for $3.75 million U.S. Housing and Urban Development grant
Quiet on the Perimeter: Outside the 2024 Republican National Convention

Emily Nyberg, Photojournalist
July 18, 2024
Emily Nyberg
The pedestrian-restricted zone is seen during the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, WI on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. The four-day convention featured speeches from two Iowan delegates, Brenna Bird and Jeff Kaufman.

The 2024 Republican National Convention was held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 14-18. Among the crowd attending were 40 Iowa delegates, two of whom took to the main stage.

Iowa had a strong showing at the convention, with Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird and Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann taking to the main stage. Kaufmann spoke on Monday to officially nominate former President Donald Trump as the Republican Presidential candidate marking the first time and Iowa Republican has given the nomination speech.

Bird followed on Tuesday speaking on the Republican Party’s support for law enforcement officers, in a brief four-minute speech.

The Republican National Convention was separated into two zones — the vehicle screening perimeter and the pedestrian-restricted perimeter — both with a significant police presence. With 140 organizations having requested protest permits with the City of Milwaukee, convention organizers brought in law-enforcement officers from out of state, expecting a large turnout of protesters. The event also had two designated demonstration zones outside of the perimeter of the convention.

Those without credentials to the inner perimeter of the event set up areas to sell merchandise, protest, or show their support for Trump outside. However, there was a small showing from supporters and protesters alike.

Around half a dozen colorful characters could be found outside the perimeter, in the otherwise low-energy streets of downtown Milwaukee.

Aside from an organized protest through downtown Milwaukee on Monday night, some residents chose a different form of protest. Local progressive organizations, nonprofits, and small businesses hosted events and activities through the convention, dubbed the Great Milwaukee Block Party.

Beginning in January, organizers put together events as an act of “joyful rebellion” against the Republican Party. All events associated took place outside of downtown Milwaukee, to stay away from the potential dangers of the Republican National Convention.

The location of the Block Party was moved from King Park to Lindsey Park after a fatal police shooting at King Park on Tuesday.

