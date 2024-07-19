The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa City, surrounding area experience minimal disruptions in global technology outage
Trump accepts nomination, recounts assassination attempt
Iowa Republicans honored and excited to serve as delegates at Republican National Convention
Unhappy with designated zones, demonstrators opt for other locations in Milwaukee
Los Trompos brings larger-than-life spinning tops to Iowa City
Mock-up magazine or catalog on table. Blank page or notepad for mockups or simulations. 3D rendering

Iowa City, surrounding area experience minimal disruptions in global technology outage

Iowa City, the University of Iowa, and airports in the surrounding area have seen a small impact from CrowdStrike’s faulty update.
Byline photo of Marandah Mangra-Dutcher
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher, Summer Executive Editor
July 19, 2024
A+Delta+check-in+kiosk+displays+that+%E2%80%9CWindows+did+not+load+correctly%E2%80%9D+at+Palm+Springs+International+Airport+after+a+computer+glitch+grounded+many+of+the+flights+in+and+out+of+Palm+Springs%2C+Calif.%2C+July+19%2C+2024
Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
A Delta check-in kiosk displays that “Windows did not load correctly” at Palm Springs International Airport after a computer glitch grounded many of the flights in and out of Palm Springs, Calif., July 19, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With a global technology outage created by a faulty software update, most of Iowa City and the surrounding area reported minimal disruptions to service.

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike issued an update to computers running Microsoft Windows early Friday morning. However, the update resulted in an international technology outage, according to the Associated Press. The outage has left airplanes grounded, surgeries delayed, and broadcast news off the air.

The Iowa City Public Library had to temporarily suspend some service because of the outage, according to a press release sent out by the City of Iowa City.

The statement outlines that all computer services at the library are unavailable including public computer access, catalog services, and online servers. 

Around other areas of Iowa City, work hasn’t been greatly impacted.

University of Iowa Public Relations Manager, Chris Brewer, in an email, said the UI and UI Health Care “are not directly affected by the global IT outage.”

He said the university will continue to actively monitor the situation.

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Public Relations Manager, Laura Shoemaker, echoed Brewer’s statement in a later email.

“University of Iowa Health Care is minimally affected by the outage and continues to actively monitor the situation,” Shoemaker said.

A notable impact reported by national news outlets has been airplane groundings and airline cancelations.

The Eastern Iowa Airport Director of Marketing and Communications, Pam Hinman, said not much has changed there. 

“I don’t have a ton to report other than American flights departed this morning, and United had a couple delays,” she said. “But other than that, I just heard from our United manager, and things are moving.”

Hinman later said there was one cancelation relating to the outage: Allegiant’s Punta Gorda flight.

Micheal Tharp, the airport manager at the Iowa City Municipal Airport, said their airport has seen no impact.

“I don’t know of any impacts that we’ve had,” he said. “We don’t have airline service or anything like that, that would have been grounded. So as far as I know, everything’s operating normally.”

 The outage has been felt at the state level, according to a press release from Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office.

The release said the Iowa Department of Management’s Division of Information Technology’s security center was notified early Friday morning about the faulty update. The release said they implemented a temporary fix. 

The initial impact of the outage was approximately 1,400 servers and 3,300 workstations.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shakes hands with Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) during team introductions on Friday, July 12, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Phoenix Mercury, 95-86.
Hawks in the WNBA | Clark furthers Rookie of the Year potential with all-around efforts
Former President Donald Trump appears with U.S. Senator JD Vance outside Wright Bros. Aero Inc at the Dayton International Airport on March 16, 2024 in Dayton, Ohio.
Trump announces Vance as running mate
Iowa pitcher Brody Brecht throws a warmup during a baseball game between Northwestern and Iowa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Friday, May 3, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats 9-2.
Hawkeye pitcher Brody Brecht goes 38th to Rockies in MLB Draft
More in Featured
Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump delivers his nomination acceptance speech during the final day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum. The final day of the RNC featured a keynote address by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
Trump accepts nomination, recounts assassination attempt
Iowa delegates Jeanita McNulty, Teresa Horton Bumgarner, and David Barker pose for portraits at the Residence Inn during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, WI on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.
Iowa Republicans honored and excited to serve as delegates at Republican National Convention
The pedestrian restricted zone is seen during the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. The four-day convention featured speeches from two Iowan delegates, Brenna Bird and Jeff Kaufman.
Milwaukee draws contradictory crowd on second day of the Republican National Convention
More in Latest News
Community members talk and do crafts in Lindsey Park, Milwaukee during the third day of The Great Milwaukee Block Party in Milwaukee, WI on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. The block party was organized as a “joyful rebellion” against the 2024 Republican National Convention. The rebellion featured events at local businesses and recreational areas.
Unhappy with designated zones, demonstrators opt for other locations in Milwaukee
Jack (Left), Calvin, (Center), Gwen (Right) are spun in the Los Trompos art installation by their father, Adam Rabb, in downtown Iowa City on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Los Trompos brings larger-than-life spinning tops to Iowa City
HUD Assistant Secretary Administrator Elizabeth de León Bhargava, Mayor Bruce Teague, and staff pose with the ceremonial check during a HUD Pro Housing grant press release held in Emma Harvat Hall in Iowa City Hall on Thursday, June 27, 2024.
IC navigates next steps for $3.75 million U.S. Housing and Urban Development grant
About the Contributor
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher, Managing Editor of Enterpise and Design
she/her/hers
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher is a third-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications with a minor in International Studies. Before her current role as Managing Editor of Enterprise and Design, Mangra-Dutcher held the positions of Design Editor and News Reporter at The Daily Iowan.
The Daily Iowan • © 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in