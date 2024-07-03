Photos: Design, Build, Bike Tour around Iowa

Sayre Satterwhite and Ben Eastman attempt to fix Carter Russell’s vintage 90’s GT Outpost bicycle inside the Western Inn in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Friday, May 31, 2024. For six days at the beginning of June, former University of Iowa Art School director and current professor Steve McGuire and his students biked from Council Bluffs, Iowa to Muscatine, Iowa. McGuire and his students rode bicycles they put together in his Hand Built Bike classes 490 miles across the state; bonding with each other, exploring the Iowa landscape and learning about what it means to execute an adventure.