Press Box Banter: The postseason run with Josie Durr

Byline photo of Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
November 17, 2023
Iowa+Midfielder+Josie+Durr+works+to+control+the+ball+during+a+soccer+game+between+Iowa+and+Minnesota+on+March+14%2C+2021+at+the+Iowa+Soccer+Complex.+The+Gophers+defeated+the+Hawkeyes+1-0.+
Jerod Ringwald
Iowa Midfielder Josie Durr works to control the ball during a soccer game between Iowa and Minnesota on March 14, 2021 at the Iowa Soccer Complex. The Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes 1-0.

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Kenna Roering, Colin Votzmeyer, and Matt McGowan and produced by Natalie Dunlap.
About the Contributors
Natalie Dunlap, Assistant Digital Editor
(she/her/hers)
Natalie Dunlap is the Assistant Digital Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is the host and producer of the Above the Fold news podcast. She has previously worked as a news reporter, news editor, politics reporter, politics editor, and digital producer for the DI. She is a senior majoring in journalism and minoring in English and gender, women's, and sexuality studies. In her free time, she enjoys crocheting while listening to pop culture podcasts.
Jerod Ringwald, Creative Director
(he/him/his)
Jerod Ringwald is the Creative Director at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. He was previously a managing editor this past summer as well as a former photo editor. During his sophomore year, he worked as a photojournalist covering news and sports.
