Press Box Banter: Iowa soccer’s championship win with Eva Pattison

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. Each episode we will talk about local, national, and international sports, host a special guest, and talk predictions for upcoming games. This week’s edition features Eva Pattison, a player on the Iowa soccer team, as she talks after the team’s win at the Big Ten championship.

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Kenna Roering, Colin Votzmeyer, and Matt McGowan and produced by Jami Martin-Trainor. This episode was recorded on November 7 and 9.