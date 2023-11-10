The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
UI hosts dedication for new Veterans Plaza outside Iowa Memorial Union
IC students organize pro-Palestine walkout on the Pentacrest Friday afternoon
Iowa cross country’s Max Murphy finishes ninth in NCAA Midwest Regional, clinches spot in NCAA Championships
Column | Despite poor shooting performance against Virginia Tech, Iowa women’s basketball looks poised for another big season
Caitlin Clark scores 44 as No. 3 Iowa scrapes by No. 8 Virginia Tech
Advertisement

Press Box Banter: Iowa soccer’s championship win with Eva Pattison

Jami Martin-Trainor, Managing Digital Editor
November 10, 2023

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. Each episode we will talk about local, national, and international sports, host a special guest, and talk predictions for upcoming games. This week’s edition features Eva Pattison, a player on the Iowa soccer team, as she talks after the team’s win at the Big Ten championship. 

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Kenna Roering, Colin Votzmeyer, and Matt McGowan and produced by Jami Martin-Trainor. This episode was recorded on November 7 and 9.
About the Contributors
Jami Martin-Trainor, Managing Digital Editor
(she/her/hers)
Jami Martin-Trainor is a third-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Political Science with a minor in Gender, Women's and Sexuality Studies. Prior to her role as the Managing Digital Editor of The Daily Iowan, Jami was the Assistant Digital Editor, a Digital Producer, and an Arts Reporter. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Jami has held internships at KCCI in Des Moines and the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
Sara Stumpff, Photojournalist
she/her
Sara is a third year UI student who transfered from Kirkwood. She is a "non traditional" student who will hopefully obtain her BFA in Photography and BA in Spanish.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in