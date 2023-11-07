The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Laura Bergus beats 8-year Iowa City City Council District A incumbent Pauline Taylor

Bergus has served as an at-large councilor since 2020.
Isabelle Foland, News Reporter
November 7, 2023
Laura+Bergus+and+her+supporters+wait+for+the+Iowa+City+Council+primary+results+to+come+in+while+gathering+at+an+election+watch+party+at+the+South+District+Market+in+Iowa+City+on+Tuesday%2C+Oct.+10%2C+2023.+
Jordan Barry
Laura Bergus and her supporters wait for the Iowa City Council primary results to come in while gathering at an election watch party at the South District Market in Iowa City on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Iowa City City Councilor Laura Bergus prevailed over fellow incumbent Pauline Taylor — challenging her in the district she has represented for the last eight years — in the general elections on Tuesday night.

Bergus took 5,942 number of votes on Tuesday, and Taylor took 2,995 of votes, according to unofficial results.

She has served as an at-large councilor since 2020, advocating for racial equality and justice, sustainability, public transit improvements, and the development of public safety measures that do not rely entirely on law enforcement.

In August, Bergus announced she would run for the District A seat rather than an At-Large seat because she now lives in District A after the districts were redrawn. District A comprises most of the South District and the west side of Iowa City.

On Monday, Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague urged Iowa City residents in a Letter to the Editor published at The Daily Iowan to not vote for Bergus because of her anti-police policies.

Bergus proposed an amendment, which failed after a council vote, in April for major changes to money slated for the Iowa City Police Department for the next fiscal year’s pending budget.

Pauline Taylor, the incumbent candidate for District A, is one of the longest-serving current councilors along with District C Councilor John Thomas. Taylor began her first term on the council in 2016 and served as mayor pro tem from 2018 to 2020.

In her eight years on the Iowa City City Council, Taylor focused on the issues of health care, affordable housing, and child care.

Iowa City resident Tracy Sargeant, 48, said Tuesday that he voted for Taylor, and appreciates all that she does for the community.

In October, council incumbents Bergus and Taylor faced off against newcomer candidate Tim Borchardt in the District A primary, which determined which two of the three candidates would end up on the general ballot for the district.

In the primary, Bergus received over half of the total votes with 372 votes of the total 649 cast. Taylor received 159, and Borchardt received 105.
About the Contributor
Isabelle Foland, News Reporter
(she/her)
Isabelle Foland is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Spanish. She is a second-year news reporter at The Daily Iowan, reporting mainly on Iowa City City Council. She is from Missouri Valley, Iowa and has reported for her hometown paper prior to her time at The DI.
