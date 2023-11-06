The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Letter to the Editor | Who IC Mayor Teague supports for council and why not Laura Bergus
UI business school welcomes Patti Fields as new event coordinator
Iowa women's soccer wins Big Ten Championship, earns automatic bid to NCAA Tournament
Police investigate robbery at gunpoint near Burlington, Dubuque streets
Iowa defense embraces simplicity and dependence during its fourth-quarter goal line stand
Advertisement

Letter to the Editor | Who IC Mayor Teague supports for council and why not Laura Bergus

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague says he does not support Laura Bergus for the election on Tuesday.
November 6, 2023
Iowa+City+Mayor+Bruce+Teague+speaks+to+the+crowd+during+%E2%80%98Downtown+at+Sundown%E2%80%99+for+a+Juneteenth+celebration+in+Iowa+City+on+Friday%2C+June+17%2C+2022.+
Jerod Ringwald
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague speaks to the crowd during ‘Downtown at Sundown’ for a Juneteenth celebration in Iowa City on Friday, June 17, 2022.

The Iowa City Council Election is on Tuesday, and I encourage everyone to vote.

After careful consideration, I’ve decided to share who I am voting for and why.

Councilor Pauline Taylor (District A) – stands up for worker rights, affordable housing and is passionate about ensuring funding for our social service agencies – including funding needed for unhoused and individuals in crisis.

-Mazahir Salih – (At Large) – as former Mayor ProTem during 2020 she helped our city through various challenges. She’s also a human rights advocate.

-Joshua Moe – (At Large) – is well-rounded, compassionate, and will work with the community to enhance our city unique qualities.

Councilor Andrew Dunn – (District C) – he’s energetic, thinks outside of the box and wants to ensure all voices feel heard, including our youth.

Although I love and respect Councilor Bergus, I will not support her by voting for her in this Tuesday’s election. I disagree with the position Councilor Bergus laid out in a Gazette op-ed on May 9, 2021, titled “We Need to Talk about Abolishing the Police in Iowa City.”

Quote for her article: “Only systemic changes can solve systemic problems.  As a council member, I believe local government must be part of the solution.  Even without knowing exactly what should replace policing as we know it, we must try something different”.  She ends article by saying “I hope Iowa City will imagine and reach for a future without police”.

Earlier this year during budget discussions Councilor Bergus confirmed this stance by voting against all city services because no other councilor voted to defund the police $1.6 million.

That’s how I’m voting and why. I encourage everyone to research candidates to see how they stack up on issues that are important to individuals. Make your voices heard on Election Day.

  • Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague

Columns reflect the opinions of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations in which the author may be involved.

 
More to Discover
More in Latest News
Patti Fields poses for a portrait at Pappajohn Business Building in Iowa City on Oct. 31, 2023.
UI business school welcomes Patti Fields as new event coordinator
Iowa midfielder Sofia Bush celebrates during a soccer match between Iowa and Maryland at the Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeat the Terrapins, 5-0.
Iowa women's soccer wins Big Ten Championship, earns automatic bid to NCAA Tournament
iStock
Police investigate robbery at gunpoint near Burlington, Dubuque streets
More in Letters to the Editor
Two girls from Delta Delta Delta celebrate at the University of Iowa’s Bid Day in Hubbard Park in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. The potential new members accepted their bids.
Letter to the Editor | There’s more to the story of the Greek Life system
Letter To Editor | On Israel, context is key
Letter To Editor | On Israel, context is key
Iowa City Council member Pauline Taylor listens to the election results during a primary election watch party at Sanctuary in Iowa City on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Taylor received 159 votes.
Letter to the Editor | Iowa City City Council candidate Pauline Taylor listens
More in Uncategorized
Voters get set up to vote on Election Day at the University of Iowa Campus Recreation and Wellness Center in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Cómo votar
Participants sketch and write while looking at the exhibits at during the Art and Write Night event hosted by the UI Museum of Natural History in Iowa City on Friday, Nov. 3.
UI Museum of Natural History hosts after-hours Art & Write Night
Pregame: Before the Kickoff - Iowa Hawkeyes Football vs. Northwestern Wildcats
Pregame: Before the Kickoff - Iowa Hawkeyes Football vs. Northwestern Wildcats
About the Contributor
Jerod Ringwald, Creative Director
(he/him/his)
Jerod Ringwald is the Creative Director at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. He was previously a managing editor this past summer as well as a former photo editor. During his sophomore year, he worked as a photojournalist covering news and sports.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in