Iowa City voters elect Abraham, Eastham, Lingo, and Williams for Iowa City school board seats

Incumbents Lisa Williams, Charlie Eastham, and Molly Abraham reclaimed three of the four seats up for reelection.
Grace Olson, News Reporter
November 7, 2023
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Iowa City voters chose three incumbents and one new candidate with similar goals to fill the four vacant spots on the Iowa City Community School District school board Tuesday.

Molly Abraham garnered 12,468 votes, Mitchell Lingo garnered 11,154 votes, Charlie Eastham took 11,137 votes, and Lisa Williams took 12,135 votes, according to unofficial results.

Molly Abraham

Abraham worked in the ICCSD at West High School as a special education teacher for 18 years and 20 years as an assistant principal. Although she is retired, she said she couldn’t stay away from working in education.

Abraham’s main goals are to ensure equity in access to high-quality instruction and top-notch facilities for all students, retention and recruitment of diverse and highly qualified staff, commitment to the supports and services provided to students with individualized educations programs and section 504 plans, and the realization of dynamic programming at the ICCSD Center for Innovation.

Former Iowa City Mayor Jim Throgmorton said he voted for Abraham, Lingo, Eastham, and Williams, because state governments have “gone off the wrong track” toward public schools and what students should be exposed to.

“It’s a really important shift in local politics,” he said. “School boards in other parts of the country have been taken over by white Christian nationalists and that could happen here. I think there’s a clear choice.”

University of Iowa second-year student Mitchell Brinkmeyer said Abraham and Eastham caught his eye positively as a first-time voter.

Mitchell Lingo

Lingo formerly worked as a middle school teacher in Omaha, Nebraska, and then moved to Iowa City in 2014 where he now researches post-secondary issues within the state of Iowa.

In an email to The Daily Iowan, Lingo wrote that he ran to ensure that ICCSD remains a competitive district despite the state’s implementation of private school vouchers.

Lingo said on the board he wants to implement universal pre-kindergarten for all families, and provide secondary school offerings for all paths that students want to take — college, trade school, and military — and complete transparency about curriculum and policy changes decided upon by the school board.

UI fifth-year student Asha Keller who was voting on Tuesday said Lingo was an obvious choice.

“All of these candidates sound like decent people who I could probably get behind their policies, as far as what they’re saying right now,” Keller said. “I think it’s important to get involved because a lot of the times, it’s very easy to feel like things don’t affect us when we function as a society, like in a community setting.”

Lisa Williams

Fourth-generation Iowan Williams is the current vice president of the ICCSD Board. She attended Smith College where she enrolled in the U.S. Army Reserves where she was called into active duty, and later she completed her law degree at the University of Iowa. She now works for the Department of Justice as a federal criminal prosecutor and lives in Iowa City with her family.

Williams plans to decrease the opportunity gap between students in the district by ensuring universal pre-kindergarten. She also plans to fight state-enacted legislation that attacks the district’s most vulnerable students.

Charlie Eastham

School board incumbent Eastham has lived in Iowa City for over 50 years and watched his children grow up in the ICCSD. Since being a board member, Eastham has been committed to diversity and equity for all students in regard to education and disciplinary action.

If reelected, Eastham wants to resolve retention issues the district is facing with teachers and other staff. He wants to see the board be more receptive to comments from teachers about why they chose to leave the district so that their issues can be resolved going forward. Eastham believes one of the most important issues to tackle is creating post-graduation opportunities for students to pursue employment or technical paths.
