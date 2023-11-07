The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa City voters elect Abraham, Eastham, Lingo, and Williams for Iowa City school board seats
Iowa men's basketball defeats North Dakota, 110-68, behind accurate shooting and disruptive defense
Mazahir Salih and Josh Moe win At-Large Iowa City City Council seats
Iowa women’s wrestling dominates to start inaugural season
JoCo recorder Kim Painter awarded for LGBTQ+, gay marriage advocacy
Advertisement

Mazahir Salih and Josh Moe win At-Large Iowa City City Council seats

District C Councilor Andrew Dunn also kept his uncontested seat.
Liam Halawith, Senior Politics and News Editor
November 7, 2023
Mazahir+Salih+and+Josh+Moe+win+At-Large+Iowa+City+City+Council+seats

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Iowa City voters chose former Mayor Pro Tem Mazahir Salih and newcomer Josh Moe on Tuesday to fill the contested Iowa City City Council At-Large seats. Current District C Councilor Andrew Dunn also kept his seat in an uncontested election.

Moe received 5,909 number of votes, and Salih had the majority of 6,089 votes. Candidate Mandi Remington lost with 4,473 votes, according to unofficial results.

Salih has been involved in various local organizations, most recently including her prior role as executive director and co-founder of the Center for Worker Justice. Salih also has experience on the city council, serving from 2018-21 with a stint as mayor pro tem from 2020-21.

During her campaign as well as her time on council, Salih advocated for economic development, affordable housing, transportation, and racial equity and inclusion.

Moe is a local architect who also has been involved in various volunteer organizations. Moe said he planned to use the skills and knowledge from his professional and personal experiences to further Iowa City’s development and equity goals.

His key policies focus on accessibility, inclusivity, climate action, wise public infrastructure investments, and improving public transit.

District C seat

Councilor Andrew Dunn got 7,009 votes and ran uncontested for Thomas’ District C seat.

Andrew Dunn is sworn in to become a councilor during an Iowa City Council special formal meeting in the Emma J. Harvat Hall in City Hall on Jan. 10, 2023. (Matt Sindt)

In April, Thomas announced he would not be running for reelection after his term expires at the end of this year.

 

Dunn was appointed to the Iowa City City Council in January to finish former councilor Janice Weiner’s term after she left the council when she was elected to the state Senate.

In his brief time on the council, Dunn focused on the issues of governmental transparency, affordable housing, racial justice, and good faith development.

Before his time on the council, Dunn volunteered for various political campaigns, including former U.S. President Barack Obama. In 2021, he unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the Iowa House for District 85.
More to Discover
More in City Council
The Iowa City Council holds a meeting in Iowa City on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
IC City Council removes Eric Harris from Truth and Reconciliation Commission
The Iowa City Council holds a meeting in Iowa City on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
IC City Council passes housing code amendments to help increase affordable housing
Anne Russett, the planning and zoning project manager of Iowa City, poses for a portrait at the Iowa City, City Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Jordan Barry/The Daily Iowan)
City of Iowa City applying for $5.6 million affordable housing grant
More in Iowa City Community School District
Polling booths are seen during early voting at the Johnson County Auditor’s Office in Iowa City on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Early voting ends on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Meet the seven candidates for the Nov. 7 election for ICCSD school board
Trash is seen in Kinnick Stadium after a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The cleanup operation at Kinnick is a partnership between the Iowa City Athletics Booster Club and the University of Iowa, where students clean Kinnick Stadium after gameday for athletic booster club funding.
Photos: Clean Up at Kinnick Stadium
The Iowa City Community School District sign in Iowa City is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Iowa City Schools tackle lunch policies after losing federal funding for free lunches
More in Latest News
Sisters Brianna and Emilie Gonzalez pose for a portrait during the inaugural Iowa women’s wrestling media day in the Feller Club Room and the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2023. The duo wrestled at Arroyo High School in their hometown of El Monte, California.
Iowa women’s wrestling dominates to start inaugural season
Kim Painter, recorder for Johnson County, poses for a portrait in Iowa City, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Painter recieved the Rick Graf award from the Iowa City Human Rights Commission for her help legalizing gay marriage in Iowa.
JoCo recorder Kim Painter awarded for LGBTQ+, gay marriage advocacy
Iowa guard Molly Davis, guard Kylie Feuerbach, and guard Taylor McCabe celebrate a play during a home opener basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and Fairleigh Dickinson at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Iowa scored 66 points in the paint compared to FDU’s 16. The Hawkeyes, defeated the Knights, 102-46.
Iowa women’s basketball running familiar faces in new roles, anticipating No. 8 Virginia Tech
About the Contributor
Liam Halawith, Senior Politics and News Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Political Science. Before his role as Senior Politics and News Editor, Liam was the Politics Editor and a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in