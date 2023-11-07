Mazahir+Salih+and+Josh+Moe+win+At-Large+Iowa+City+City+Council+seats

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Iowa City voters chose former Mayor Pro Tem Mazahir Salih and newcomer Josh Moe on Tuesday to fill the contested Iowa City City Council At-Large seats. Current District C Councilor Andrew Dunn also kept his seat in an uncontested election.

Moe received 5,909 number of votes, and Salih had the majority of 6,089 votes. Candidate Mandi Remington lost with 4,473 votes, according to unofficial results.



Salih has been involved in various local organizations, most recently including her prior role as executive director and co-founder of the Center for Worker Justice. Salih also has experience on the city council, serving from 2018-21 with a stint as mayor pro tem from 2020-21.

During her campaign as well as her time on council, Salih advocated for economic development, affordable housing, transportation, and racial equity and inclusion.

Moe is a local architect who also has been involved in various volunteer organizations. Moe said he planned to use the skills and knowledge from his professional and personal experiences to further Iowa City’s development and equity goals.

His key policies focus on accessibility, inclusivity, climate action, wise public infrastructure investments, and improving public transit.

District C seat

Councilor Andrew Dunn got 7,009 votes and ran uncontested for Thomas’ District C seat.

In April, Thomas announced he would not be running for reelection after his term expires at the end of this year.

Dunn was appointed to the Iowa City City Council in January to finish former councilor Janice Weiner’s term after she left the council when she was elected to the state Senate.

In his brief time on the council, Dunn focused on the issues of governmental transparency, affordable housing, racial justice, and good faith development.

Before his time on the council, Dunn volunteered for various political campaigns, including former U.S. President Barack Obama. In 2021, he unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the Iowa House for District 85.