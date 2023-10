Football fans gathered around Iowa City to tailgate before a football game between No. 24 Iowa and Minnesota on Saturday.

Before the game, The Hawkeye’s record sits at 6-1 and Minnesota sits at 3-3. When Iowa and Minnesota last faced off in 2022, Iowa won 13-10.

With a Kickoff at 2:30 CDT, the game is expected to reach temperatures in the 60s with high winds.