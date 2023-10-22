X, formerly known as Twitter, reacts to Iowa football’s defeat against Minnesota

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Hawkeyes succeeded the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy to the Gophers on Saturday for the first time since 2014.
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
October 22, 2023
An+Iowa+fan+watches+a+football+game+between+No.+24+Iowa+and+Minnesota+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Oct.+21%2C+2023.+The+Golden+Gophers+defeated+the+Hawkeyes+12-10.
Emily Nyberg
An Iowa fan watches a football game between No. 24 Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. The Golden Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes 12-10.

Iowa football lost to Minnesota, 12-10, on Saturday. This was Minnesota’s first win at Kinnick Stadium since 1999 and the first win against Iowa for current Gopher head coach P.J. Fleck, who was 0-6 against the Hawkeyes heading into the contest. 

The contest was mainly a defensive battle as only one touchdown was scored between both teams through the entire 60 minutes of play. Iowa was trailing, 12-10, late in the game when punt returner Cooper DeJean completed a crowd-raising 54-yard touchdown with 1:32 left in the fourth quarter. Officials waved off the punt return touchdown as they had found DeJean making an invalid fair catch signal before the catch by waving his left arm, even if his arm never went above his head. The ruling made the punt a dead ball at the spot of recovery. 

Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill completed 10 of 28 pass attempts for 116 yards with one interception as well as being sacked four times and coughing up two fumbles. 

Iowa fans and media reacted to the game on X, formerly known as Twitter: 

 

 
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Chris Meglio is a first year student at the University of Iowa studying a double major in sport studies and journalism. He will be working as a sports journalist for The Daily Iowan covering women's volleyball for the fall sports season.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
