X, formerly known as Twitter, reacts to Iowa football’s defeat against Minnesota

Iowa football lost to Minnesota, 12-10, on Saturday. This was Minnesota’s first win at Kinnick Stadium since 1999 and the first win against Iowa for current Gopher head coach P.J. Fleck, who was 0-6 against the Hawkeyes heading into the contest.

The contest was mainly a defensive battle as only one touchdown was scored between both teams through the entire 60 minutes of play. Iowa was trailing, 12-10, late in the game when punt returner Cooper DeJean completed a crowd-raising 54-yard touchdown with 1:32 left in the fourth quarter. Officials waved off the punt return touchdown as they had found DeJean making an invalid fair catch signal before the catch by waving his left arm, even if his arm never went above his head. The ruling made the punt a dead ball at the spot of recovery.

Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill completed 10 of 28 pass attempts for 116 yards with one interception as well as being sacked four times and coughing up two fumbles.

Iowa fans and media reacted to the game on X, formerly known as Twitter:

having fun watching Iowa football https://t.co/C6aRKZUgtc — Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) October 21, 2023

Iowa gained two yards in the second half of a football game. Say what you want about the DeJean return, but it's good it happened. Kirk Ferentz shouldn't get to sport that "we won 11-9" smirk when he's doing his program, players and fans a disservice. It's disgusting. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) October 21, 2023

Iowa football is an amazing bit — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) October 21, 2023

Iowa football caught a bad break for the first time this millennium pic.twitter.com/x74OH2d6UD — Faux TJ Otzelberger (@FauxTjOtz) October 21, 2023

Last tweet about the Iowa Hawkeye football team today – I don’t care if they win or lose this game. That won’t change what I’m about to say. IN NO OTHER PROFESSION WOULD THIS KIND OF (OFFENSIVE) PRODUCTION, PROGRESS OR PERFORMANCE BE ACCEPTABLE. NO OTHER PROFESSION. @uiowa — Chris Douglas (@ChrisDouglas515) October 21, 2023

Iowa's Game-Winning Punt Return Was Called Back For A Bullshit Invalid Fair Catch And The Hawkeyes Lost 12-10 In The Most Iowa Game Ever https://t.co/6UyLQ12SMU pic.twitter.com/jSQu7FtpOe — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 21, 2023

The Iowa and Minnesota game closed with a total of O/U 30.5 points. It’s the lowest total for an FBS college football game EVER since these numbers began being tracked in 1995. With a combined 22 points scored, the game goes Under. History has been witnessed. — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) October 21, 2023

Iowa football destroyed by a wave is oppression of their cultural traditions. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 21, 2023

Seeing Iowa Football living rent free in the national sports writers heads is something I'm here for. — IowaMamaHawk (@xrayanneiowa) October 20, 2023