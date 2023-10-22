Highlight to Watch: Diante Vines’ 36-yard leaping catch against Minnesota

The highlight of the Hawkeyes’ opening drive came on third-and-14, when quarterback Deacon Hill, rather than checking the ball down to running back Jaziun Patterson, opted to scramble out of the pocket and hit a leaping Diante Vines for a 36-yard gain to put the Hawkeyes in the red zone. After further review, the ruling on the field of a catch was confirmed.

The 36-yard grab produced more receiving yards for Vines than he had in the Hawkeyes’ previous two games.