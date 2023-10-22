The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Highlight to Watch: Cooper DeJean's overturned 54-yard punt return TD
X, formerly known as Twitter, reacts to Iowa football’s defeat against Minnesota
Iowa Football Week 8 Column | Hawkeyes exposed for needing miracles to ensure victory
The game-winning punt return touchdown that wasn’t
Iowa football loses to Minnesota, 12-10, in a game decided by penalties and official review
Highlight to Watch: Diante Vines’ 36-yard leaping catch against Minnesota

The Hawkeye third-year receiver and Connecticut native racked up three catches for 62 yards against the Gophers.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
October 22, 2023
Iowa+wide+receiver+Diante+Vines+runs+the+ball+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Western+Michigan+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+16%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Broncos%2C+41-10.+Vines+had+7+receiving+yards+and+one+touchdown.
Grace Smith
Iowa wide receiver Diante Vines runs the ball during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. Vines had 7 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The highlight of the Hawkeyes’ opening drive came on third-and-14, when quarterback Deacon Hill, rather than checking the ball down to running back Jaziun Patterson, opted to scramble out of the pocket and hit a leaping Diante Vines for a 36-yard gain to put the Hawkeyes in the red zone. After further review, the ruling on the field of a catch was confirmed. 

The 36-yard grab produced more receiving yards for Vines than he had in the Hawkeyes’ previous two games.
Fans and spirit squad members cheer for Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean after a catch during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. The Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes 12-10.
Highlight to Watch: Cooper DeJean's overturned 54-yard punt return TD
An Iowa fan watches a football game between No. 24 Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. The Golden Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes 12-10.
X, formerly known as Twitter, reacts to Iowa football’s defeat against Minnesota
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz speaks to quarterback Deacon Hill during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. The Golden Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes, 12-10.
Grading Iowa's performance against Minnesota
Iowa head Coach Kirk Ferentz talks to a referee while a play is reviewed during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. The Golden Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes 12-10.
Iowa Football Week 8 Column | Hawkeyes exposed for needing miracles to ensure victory
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean carries the ball after a punt return during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Officials later overturned DeJean’s touchdown and ruled his initial contact an illegal fair catch. The Golden Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes, 12-10.
The game-winning punt return touchdown that wasn’t
Fans cheer Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean makes a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. In an upset to fans, Referees called that DeJean waived fair catch on his touchdown, bring the score form 16-10 Iowa to the games final score of 12-10, with the Gophers defeating the Hawkeyes.
Iowa football loses to Minnesota, 12-10, in a game decided by penalties and official review
A Minnesota and Iowa fan conversate before a football game between No. 24 Iowa and Minnesota in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.
Photos: Tailgate - No. 24 Iowa vs. Minnesota
Pregame: Before the Kickoff - Iowa vs. Minnesota
Pregame: Before the Kickoff - Iowa vs. Minnesota
Fans cheer after Leshon Williams’ rushing touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)
Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Minnesota on Saturday
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
