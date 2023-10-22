Highlight to Watch: Cooper DeJean’s overturned 54-yard punt return TD

On Saturday evening against Minnesota, Iowa star cornerback Cooper DeJean nearly had himself another game-winning punt return touchdown for the Hawkeyes. With under two minutes to go in the game, the Iowa native got the sold-out crowd on its feet as took the punt off a bounce and dashed 54 yards into the end zone. However, after further review, DeJean’s score was wiped off the board, as he signaled an invalid fair catch signal by waving his left arm while the ball was in the air, thus marking the ball dead at the spot of recovery.

Left with the ball near midfield, the Hawkeye offense lasted just two plays before throwing a game-sealing interception.