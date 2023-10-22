The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Highlight to Watch: Cooper DeJean’s overturned 54-yard punt return TD

The 2023 midseason All-American broke multiple tackles before sprinting the width of the field and dashing down the opposite sideline for a go-ahead score.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
October 22, 2023
Fans+and+spirit+squad+members+cheer+for+Iowa+defensive+back+Cooper+DeJean+after+a+catch+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Minnesota+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Oct.+21%2C+2023.+The+Gophers+defeated+the+Hawkeyes+12-10.+
Emily Nyberg
Fans and spirit squad members cheer for Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean after a catch during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. The Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes 12-10.

On Saturday evening against Minnesota, Iowa star cornerback Cooper DeJean nearly had himself another game-winning punt return touchdown for the Hawkeyes. With under two minutes to go in the game, the Iowa native got the sold-out crowd on its feet as took the punt off a bounce and dashed 54 yards into the end zone. However, after further review, DeJean’s score was wiped off the board, as he signaled an invalid fair catch signal by waving his left arm while the ball was in the air, thus marking the ball dead at the spot of recovery.

Left with the ball near midfield, the Hawkeye offense lasted just two plays before throwing a game-sealing interception.
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
