Photos: Iowa tennis vs. Maryland

No. 58 Iowa’s tennis team defeated No. 62 Maryland, 4-3, at the Hawkeye Tennis & Recreational Complex on Sunday.

The Terrapin’s won the doubles competitio. Iowa’s Samantha Mannix, Daianne Hayashida, Barbora Pokorna, and Marisa Schmidt won their singles competitions. Both teams watched Maryland’s Minorka Miranda and Iowa’s Marisa Schmidt battle for the tiebreaker. Schmidt won, 6-4, in the last game.

The Hawkeye’s will conclude their regular season on the road against the Northwestern Wildcat’s and the Illinois Illiniwek’s in Illinois next weekend, April 22 and 23.