Iowa football’s Jermari Harris returns from injury, eager to be back on field

While watching from the sidelines the entire 2022 season, the junior defensive back realized how much he loved and missed the game.

Iowa football cornerback Jermari Harris has learned to never take anything for granted.

After the junior suffered an undisclosed injury that sidelined him for the entire 2022 season, he wasn’t sure he would ever be capable of playing football again.

So, when he strapped up his pads and returned to the field for the first time this spring, it meant a lot to him.

“I can’t put into words how much I missed this game,” Harris said at spring practice media availability. “You know, you don’t realize how much you love something until it’s gone. And at that point in time, it was gone, and I didn’t know if it was ever coming back. So, I guess I found out a lot about myself and my love for this game. I’ll still go out there and put my body on the line to see my brothers succeed, to see our team succeed.”

Harris appeared in 13 of Iowa’s 14 games and made six starts in 2021. He racked up 34 tackles, eight pass break-ups, four interceptions, and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Harris missed Iowa’s season opener in 2022 because of an OWI charge and then got injured before the next contest against Iowa State. He said this adversity ended up helping him grow stronger mentally.

“This last year has been very eye opening,” Harris said. “You know, I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. Even wins and losses. There’s always stuff to learn and ways to grow. Last time I talked to [media] I said I grew a lot within the last year — and this last year it was even more.”

Harris could’ve given up on his teammates and made excuses, but he said he instantly turned his focus to how he could still add value to the Hawkeyes when he was injured.

He tried to act as a coach off the field and mentor his younger teammates, such as defensive backs Xavier Nwankpa, TJ Hall, Deshaun Lee, and Koen Entringer. Harris said the four have grown exponentially over the last 11 spring practices and he is looking forward to playing alongside them this season.

Nwankpa was listed as the No. 1 strong safety in this year’s initial depth chart, while Hall and Entringer are second-string at cornerback and free safety, respectively. Nwankpa earned his first collegiate start at safety in the Music City Bowl and came away with a 52-yard pick six to help seal the Hawkeyes’ 21-0 shutout of the Kentucky Wildcats.

“[Harris] still knew where everyone needed to be and what plays and what things we were doing wrong,” Nwankpa said of Harris’ leadership last season. “He’d been like a coach to everybody in the DB room, and especially now that he’s back on the field, it’s paying off.”

Harris not only mentored his teammates while injured but learned from them as well.

Harris said he expanded his knowledge of the game by watching closely and listening to veteran defensive backs and hopeful 2023 NFL draft picks Riley Moss and Kaevon Merriweather. With Merriweather and Moss gone, Harris believes he can take what he’s learned from them and his injury and successfully continue the Hawkeye secondary and defensive coordinator Phil Parker’s high standard of excellence.

Defensive back Cooper DeJean commended Harris for his vocal leadership and attention to detail and thinks he will be a valuable asset in the backfield this season.

“I’m expecting whatever — bring it on,” Harris said. “If they want to come in, bring it on. If they want to go at [Dejean], bring it on. I’m not running from anybody.”