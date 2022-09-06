Injuries continue to plague Iowa football ahead of 2022 Cy-Hawk game

The Hawkeyes will likely be without four starters Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson carries the ball during a football game between No. 19 Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated Gophers 27-22.

Sophomore wide receiver Keagan Johnson was not listed on Iowa football’s Week 2 depth chart. On the Hawkeyes’ Monday two-deep, sophomore Arland Bruce and redshirt freshman Alec Wick were Iowa’s top two options at wideout.

Even after Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz’s Tuesday press conference, Johnson’s status is unclear.

“He still hasn’t been with the team,” Ferentz said Tuesday afternoon. “He hasn’t practiced with the team. He’s with the team but hasn’t practiced. So, I don’t think, this week, you can expect him.”

When reporters followed up about Johnson’s return-to-play timetable, Ferentz said the 6-foot-1, 194-pounder will return to the field “whenever he’s ready.” Ferentz added he hopes Johnson will be on the field soon.

Bruce, who is Johnson’s roommate, also offered little insight on the Nebraskan’s injury status.

“I’m just trying to be that voice for him mentally to make sure he’s staying on the right path,” Bruce said. “But, yeah, he’s doing good. And I can’t wait for him to be back out there soon. He’s more of a guy that likes to do stuff instead of really saying it. He doesn’t have a whole lot to say. A lot of people think he’s like mad or down, but that’s just really how Keagan is. But I know he’s pretty bummed that he can’t be out there with his teammates.”

Johnson was the No. 1 option at WR on the depth charts Iowa released in March, July, and August.

The last concrete update Iowa Athletics released with regard to Johnson’s health came ahead of the 2022 Citrus Bowl in January. Johnson was scratched before the Hawkeyes’ 20-17 loss to Kentucky in Orlando with a “non-COVID-19-related illness.”

Johnson hasn’t played a game since Dec. 4, 2021. He registered one catch for 13 yards in Iowa’s 42-3 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.

Without Johnson, Iowa will have just two scholarship receivers available for Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game: Bruce and redshirt freshman Brody Brecht.

Walk-ons Alec Wick and Jack Johnson are the other receivers listed in the Hawkeyes’ four-man rotation at wideout.

During the offseason, Brecht and Bruce were never listed starters at receiver. Nico Ragaini was slated to start opposite Johnson on the Hawkeyes’ July two-deep. The senior missed Iowa’s first game of the year against South Dakota State with an undisclosed injury.

The nature of Ragaini’s ailment has not been disclosed — though Ferentz suggested the East Haven, Connecticut, product could be on the field by Week 3 or 4.

“Nico is improving and gaining ground, so that’s reason to be optimistic,” Ferentz said. “But I don’t know if it’ll be next week, the week after. But somewhere down the road he’ll be back — I’m confident this month. I think we got time for that.”

Ferentz added sophomore Diante Vines, who broke his wrist at practice in August, is still on track to play in 2022. When Vines, Ragaini, and Johnson return to the field, the Hawkeyes’ will have five scholarship wideouts at their disposal.

Bruce was the only Hawkeye wide receiver to catch a pass during Iowa’s 7-3 win over South Dakota State Sept. 3. He hauled in five passes for 68 yards. He also produced the Hawkeyes’ longest play of the game — a 27-yard reception.

Iowa will also likely be without two defensive starters Saturday. Cornerback Jermari Harris, who served a single-game suspension during Week 1, wasn’t on Iowa’s Week 2 two-deep. Ferentz did not provide any details on Harris’ injury, but he did note the junior is “very doubtful” ahead of Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State game.

Harris was suspended for Week 1 of the 2022 season because he was arrested on an OWI charge on April 17. Harris was stopped by police at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Riverside Drive for driving without headlights on. According to police documents, Harris’ blood alcohol content was .096.

Ferentz also confirmed linebacker Jestin Jacobs will not be suiting up Saturday at his Tuesday presser. Jacobs sustained what Ferentz dubbed a “soft tissue” injury during the Iowa-SDSU game Sept. 3.

Seniors Terry Roberts and Logan Klemp are slated to start in place of Harris and Jacobs, respectively.

Sophomore running back Gavin Williams, who missed Iowa’s Week 1 contest, will likely provide Iowa with some reinforcement on offense. Ferentz said he has a good feeling about Williams’ ability to play Saturday.

“Yeah, hopefully we’ll get him back,” Ferentz said. “I think we’re optimistic there. But we’ll know more here as the week goes on.”

The 2022 Cy-Hawk game will kick off at 3:05 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium and air live on the Big Ten Network.