Iowa football lands transfer quarterback Brendan Sullivan

Northwestern transfer quarterback Brendan Sullivan has committed to Iowa football, he announced Wednesday on social media. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Sullivan, who visited Iowa City this week, spent three seasons at Northwestern and redshirted his first year. He appeared in 13 games for the Wildcats the last two seasons, completing 68.7 percent of his passes for 1,303 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Sullivan also rushed for three touchdowns.

New Iowa offensive coordinator Tim Lester had offered Sullivan, a three-star prospect, a scholarship at Western Michigan coming out of high school. This familiarity likely helped cement Sullivan’s decision to play for the Hawkeyes.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder has played against Iowa twice in his career, losing both contests. In 2022, he went 23-of-30 for 159 yards with two touchdowns and one interception at Kinnick Stadium. Last season, he threw for 81 yards against the Hawkeyes during the Wildcat Classic at Wrigley Field.

Iowa now has four quarterbacks going into the fall with Cade McNamara, Marco Lainez, and four-star pass-thrower James Resar arriving this summer.

Quarterbacks Deacon Hill, Joe Labas, and walk-on Tommy Poholsky each recently entered the transfer portal. Hill, who started nine games for the Hawkeyes last season, had been getting all the No. 1 reps throughout spring camp, with Lainez taking all the second and third-team snaps.

McNamara suffered a season-ending knee injury at the start of last season and is still rehabbing. He did not fully participate in spring practice on April 20, but head coach Kirk Ferentz expects him to be 100 percent in June. Sullivan will likely take the No. 1 reps while McNamara recovers.

Sullivan has previous experience filling in for an injured QB. In 2023, he began the season as the backup to starter Ben Bryant but was called into action in late September when Bryant went down with an injury. Sullivan went 2-2 in his four starts last year.

Seven quarterbacks have transferred from Iowa since the end of the 2021 season: Deuce Hogan, Alex Padilla, Carson May, Spencer Petras, Hill, Labas, and Poholsky. Petras recently won the starting job at Utah State.

Iowa’s offense has been abysmal as of late under former offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. The Hawkeyes averaged just 17.7 points per game — 123rd in the FBS — and ranked second-to-last in total offense with 251.6 yards per contest in 2022. Last season, the Hawkeyes ranked last out of 130 teams in total offense and 129th in scoring offense, averaging 15.4 points per game.