Pence returns to Iowa for the fourth time this year, calls for stronger republican leadership

Former Vice President Mike Pence said the country needs to have strong Republicans policy makers at the Johnson County Republican Reagan Dinner in Coralville.

Former United States Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in Coralville, Iowa, on Wednesday evening. This event was hosted by the Johnson Country Republicans of Iowa.

Former Vice President Mike Pence called for more Republican leadership on the national and state level at the Johnson County Republican Reagan Dinner in Coralville.

“The ideals of the republican party is the pathway to American renewal in 2024,” Pence said to about 50 supporters

While Pence has not announced a presidential bid, Wednesday’s visit marked his fourth visit to Eastern Iowa ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Pence thanked the Johnson County Republican Chair Theresa Horton Bumgartner for organizing the event and revitalizing the party in the county.

The banquet hall was filled with Republican supporters who bought tickets to attend the dinner. University of Iowa College Republicans Treasurer Kyle Clare sang the National Anthem at the start of the event, and Pence said Clare reminded him of a younger version of himself.

“It was a big honor to sing our country’s anthem in front of the former vice president,” Clare said.

As Pence called for more Republican leadership and return to conservative values in the nation, Kyle said College Republicans are driving that mission on the UI campus.

“We do our best to support our candidates here in the county and we try and get people out there either on campus or even in the real world to knock on doors and get people involved no matter how old they are. I think it’s very important,” Clare said “And I’m glad the Republican Party has taken an interest in young voters.”

The echo of the Trump-Pence administration could be heard throughout the event as the former vice president retold the policies passed in his four years at the White House, saying they were an example of using common sense policymaking.

“I must tell you all that was accomplished in those years, I couldn’t be more proud to have been a small part of the administration that appointed three of the justices that sent Roe v. Wade to the ash heap of history and gave the American people a new beginning for life,” Pence said.

The former vice president briefly stated any problems facing the American public right now because of the actions of the Biden-Harris administration.

“It has never been more important for Iowa to choose the right leadership of the Republican Party to lead us out of the failed policies of the Biden Harris administration,” Pence said.

Pence applauded the Republican leadership coming out of Iowa.

“If there are any more tenacious people that serve in the United States Senate [they are] Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst,” Pence said. “Thank you for sending those two extraordinary leaders to our nation’s capital.”

Pence said no remarks concerning him to testify against former President Donald Trump in the coming weeks for the former president’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021.