Iowa Republicans, Milwaukee prepare for Republican National Convention

Milwaukee is bracing for an expected 50,000 people to come to town for the 2024 Republican National Convention. Among those attendees are several delegates and Republican leaders from Iowa.

Republican Party of Iowa Chair Jeff Kaufmann is expected to formally announce the nomination of former president Donald Trump in his speech on Monday during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week.

Kaufmann is slated to speak and formally nominate Trump for the party during his speech Monday.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, a staunch Trump supporter, is expected to speak at the convention Tuesday in support of Trump.

The convention starts Monday with a full day of speakers and will go on until Thursday evening when Trump will be formally adopted as the party’s nominee. His nomination comes after winning the primary contest over rivals Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, among others.

The convention begins days after shots were fired during a campaign rally for former president Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was reportedly shot in the ear, one attendee was killed, and two others were injured. The shooter was reportedly killed as well.

In addition to nominating its candidate, the party will formally announce its platform for the next four years, shaped by Trump and his team.

The convention features daily themes based on Trump’s red hat motto “Make America Great Again” and highlights pillars of his campaign, which also revolves around its to-be-announced platform.

Monday’s theme is economics: “Make American Wealthy Once Again,” and Tuesday’s is immigration and crime: “Make America Safe Once Again.”

These titles follow Trump’s agenda of enforcing tariffs and increasing the production of oil and gas. Trump also pushes a plan to deport millions of immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

Dubbed “Make American Strong Once Again,” Wednesday holds national security topics. Thursday culminates with Trump: “Make America Great Once Again.”

Businesses prepare for the crowd

With upwards of 50,000 anticipated guests, the businesses of Milwaukee are preparing to host the Republican National Convention from July 15-18.

The four-day convention holds events hosted by Brew City’s convention centers, restaurants, hotels, and bars.

The economic impact is estimated to hit $200 million, according to the City of Milwaukee.

Located directly from Fiserv Forum where the official sessions of the convention are held, Drink Wisconsinbly will hold the official convention watch parties each day.

Sarah Zweifel, Drink Wisconsinbly’s director of marketing, said the pub has overstaffed and extended hours to accommodate the expected influx of patrons.

Participating in the convention fest and being in the dead center of the convention, the pub’s gift shop created Republican National Convention-specific merchandise. The pub created a specific tab on its website to feature its new products as well.

Zweifel said the brand is excited to showcase its love and passion for the state of Wisconsin.

“The RNC is bringing in people essentially from around the world, even if it’s just televised to people around the world, or if they’re here from other countries and cities,” Zweifel said. “We want people to understand how great Wisconsin is and why we love it so much as a brand.”

To prepare for the convention, the state pushed back bar closing times to 4 a.m.

Three venues located in Best Place at Historic Pabst Brewery are set to hold a dozen convention events, including welcome receptions for state Republican parties, a Youth Votefest, and Red, White, & Brew: Toast Women Who Make Our Country Great.

Jim Haertel, chief steward and owner, said the process of lining up the venues for the events was easy; however, he has no experience with political conventions and is unsure what to expect.

Haertel said he has heard conflicting things — the convention could yield an increase in business, or he’d be better off closing for the week, and he was unsure of whether to close the location’s gift shop or if he should continue its well-known beer history tours.

But, ultimately, Best Place decided to stay open and extend its hours.

“It’s a historic event,” Haertel said. “We want Milwaukee to put our best foot forward. I’m Milwaukee born and raised, and I’m so proud of our city, and I love our city.”

This is the first Republican National Convention to take place in the state, even though the Grand Old Party was first formed in Wisconsin. Milwaukee was set to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the convention online.

Protests expected, police prepare for RNC

Protests are expected, with at least one group planning to “march on the RNC” on Monday.

The Coalition to March on the RNC 2024 includes over 100 activist groups and unions from the state and nation. The groups will come together on Monday, July 15, to march to “stop the Republican’s racist and reactionary agenda, defend reproductive rights, and demand peace, justice, and equity,” according to the coalition’s website.

Omar Flores, co-chair of the coalition, said in a news conference that he expects anywhere from 2,500 to 5,000 people to attend the march.

The U.S. Secret Service and the city of Milwaukee designated security and protest zones in June, and the city designated a route for all parades and marches.

Over 140 requests to protest or march were submitted to the city of Milwaukee, and a potential 5,000 protesters are expected. The restrictions are presented as a solution to maintain safety; however, demonstrators argue they keep protests blocks away from the main convention site.

A federal judge ruled in favor of the regulations last week, deeming the city’s two designated protest zones and parade route as adequate.

“The Coalition members have the right to march in protest of the RNC. Their right to do so lies in the heart of the First Amendment,” U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig said in his ruling. “But the First Amendment does not allow them to protest or parade in any way they choose.”

Earlier this week, the coalition announced an alternate parade route closer to the convention.

The coalition met with the Milwaukee City Attorney’s office and the Milwaukee Police Department and reached a “handshake agreement” to “march within sight and sound of the Republican National Convention,” according to a news release from the coalition.

After shots were fired at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania Saturday evening, plans to expand the perimeter of the Republican National Convention are underway, according to CBS News.

Milwaukee Police administrative buildings will be closed to the public during the convention, and additional traffic diversions and safety measures will be in place around the convention center.

“The Milwaukee Police Department is committed to keeping the entire City of Milwaukee safe during the RNC,” Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey B. Norman said in a June 21 news release. “We are grateful for our federal, state, county, and local partnerships that are working with us to ensure a safe event.”

The event has received a National Special Security Event designation from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, allowing federal resources to be used for security purposes.