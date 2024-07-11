Two Iowa Democratic congressional candidates call for Biden to exit race

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Two Iowa Democratic Congressional Candidates called for Joe Biden to step out of the 2024 Presidential race as pressure mounts from high-profile Democrats across the country.

Christina Bohannan, the Democratic nominee for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District and a University of Iowa law school professor, was the first high-profile Iowa Democrat to call on Biden to step down on Thursday to allow space for a “new generation of leadership.”

“America deserves better than the choice for President we’re currently facing,” Bohannan said in a news release on Thursday. “This election is bigger than any one person. From protecting our reproductive rights and freedoms, to giving the middle class a fair shot, to defending our democracy – the stakes are just too high.”

Bohannan’s call for Biden to step down comes as pressure mounts from national Democrats for Biden to step back from his bid after he faltered during a live debate against presumptive Republican presidential nominee and Former President Donald Trump on June 27.

Bohannan said over the past several weeks she has been approached by several Iowans, who have shared her concerns with her about President Biden’s choice to run for re-election.

“It seems he is not up to the task of a strong, vibrant campaign that will provide a compelling vision for our future,” Bohannan said.

Bohannan said Americans deserve a better choice for their President and, citing concerns for American democracy and the protection of reproductive rights, the stakes of this election are too high to risk a Democratic loss.

“It is time for President Biden to withdraw from this campaign and pass the torch to a new generation of leadership,” said Bohannan.

Immediately following Bohannon’s statement, Sarah Corkery, an Iowa Democrat running against Republican incumbent Ashley Hinson in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, told KCCI she agreed with Bohannon.

Corkery also positioned Vice President Kamala Harris as an alternative candidate.