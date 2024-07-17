The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Unhappy with designated zones, demonstrators opt for other locations in Milwaukee
Los Trompos brings larger-than-life spinning tops to Iowa City
Milwaukee draws contradictory crowd on second day of the Republican National Convention
IC navigates next steps for $3.75 million U.S. Housing and Urban Development grant
What If? | Iowa football's painful loss to Iowa State in 2002
Mock-up magazine or catalog on table. Blank page or notepad for mockups or simulations. 3D rendering

Unhappy with designated zones, demonstrators opt for other locations in Milwaukee

Leading up to the Republican National Convention, protests were heavily anticipated, but three days in the demonstrations remained minimal after a large march on Monday.
Byline photo of Roxy Ekberg
Roxy Ekberg, Politics Reporter
July 17, 2024
Community+members+talk+and+do+crafts+in+a+local+park+in+Lindsey+Park%2C+Milwaukee+during+the+third+day+of+The+Great+Milwaukee+Block+Party+in+Milwaukee%2C+WI+on+Wednesday%2C+July+17%2C+2024.+The+block+party+was+organized+as+a+%E2%80%9Cjoyful+rebellion%E2%80%9D+against+the+2024+Republican+National+Convention.+The+rebellion+featured+events+at+local+businesses+and+recreational+areas.
Emily Nyberg
Community members talk and do crafts in a local park in Lindsey Park, Milwaukee during the third day of The Great Milwaukee Block Party in Milwaukee, WI on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. The block party was organized as a “joyful rebellion” against the 2024 Republican National Convention. The rebellion featured events at local businesses and recreational areas.

MILWAUKEE — Sequestered to opposite ends of the heavily guarded inner perimeter of the Republican National Convention, two designated demonstration zones were sparsely used on the third day of the convention.

Leading up to the convention, protests were heavily anticipated, with over 140 requests for permits to protest or march submitted to the City of Milwaukee, and an anticipated 5,000 protesters and demonstrators. Three days into the convention, the demonstrations remain minimal after a large parade protest on Monday.

The U.S. Secret Service and the City of Milwaukee designated security and protest zones in June, and the city designated a route for all parades and marches. These restrictions were presented as a solution to maintain safety; however, demonstrators argue they dampen their message.

U.S District Judge Brett Ludwig ruled in favor of the regulations, determining the two designated protest zones and parade route as adequate and not in violation of the First Amendment.
Demonstration organizers and others hoping to participate were disillusioned by the far-away locations designated for free speech. Some ventured closer to the barricades, standing outside of two of the main security check points — others opted to host events away from downtown Milwaukee.

Over a dozen demonstrators with Truth Pharm gathered in the designated protest zone at Zeidler Union Square, staking tombstone shaped signs with the names, pictures, and stories of the loved ones they had lost to drug overdose.

Alexis Pleus, the founder and executive director of Truth Pharm, poses for a portrait during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, WI on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Truth Pharm is a grassroots organization dedicated to harm reduction concerning the opioid epidemic. (Emily Nyberg)

Alexis Pleus, founder and executive director of Truth Pharm, was displeased with the turnout, and disheartened about the demonstration zone being so far away from the convention.

Pleus said her organization and other demonstrators should be able to spread their message, especially because her organization’s message is apolitical.

“They are not listening to families, they are not hearing our voices, they seem to have no interest in hearing from directly impacted people,” Pleus said. “They shove us in a corner where they don’t have to listen to us.”

Pleus said communication from the City of Milwaukee regarding her demonstration was confusing, and she was angered that the zone was placed in an area without an audience.

The group painted tombstones outside of the entrance to Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, and Pleus questioned why the group’s demonstration scheduled with the city wasn’t at that location.

“Why were they so afraid to put us there?” Pleus said. “Instead they shoved us out here, so we will probably take our message down there where it can be heard, and hopefully they don’t they don’t think that they can infringe upon my First Amendment rights.”

Individuals boost their messages

Despite the designated demonstration zones, individuals staged various demonstrations outside of the entrances to Fiserv Forum and Baird Center.

Bob Kunst, 82, of Miami Beach, Florida, sat in a lawn chair at the

Bob Kunst, 82, holds up a sign while sitting outside one of the entrances to the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, WI on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Kunst, a registered Democrat, traveled from Miami Beach, FL to show his support for former President Donald Trump. (Emily Nyberg)

security checkpoint outside of Fiserv Forum, holding a handmade sign reading “America advances with Trump and Vance.”

Kunst, a registered Democrat, said he plans to vote for former President Donald Trump. He is drawn to Trump’s border policy and disapproves of President Joe Biden’s policy regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Brendan McNamara, a street preacher from North Carolina, stood outside of the entrance to Baird Center, passing around handouts referencing the Bible to passersby.

McNamara was expecting a larger crowd with more opposition to Trump and the Republican party, and said he was shocked by the small gathering of people.

“It’s just a lot less [people] than I thought,” he said. “It’s just a weird, slow trickle of people.”

‘Joyful rebellion’

Avoiding the cluster of downtown Milwaukee, a network of local progressive organizations, nonprofits, and small businesses hosted a collection of events and activities aimed to celebrate the city and rebel against the Republican National Convention.

Dubbed the Great Milwaukee Block Party, the week-long celebration features 35 locations hosting 45 events throughout the Milwaukee community as “acts of joyful rebellion during the RNC.”

In coordination with the Milwaukee Childcare Collective and Mighty Small Moments, the block party hosted a childrens’ clothes swap and book giveaway in Lindsay Heights Wednesday — 2.2 miles away from the convention.

Dozens of Milwaukee locals attended the event, participating in the clothes swap, rifling through piles of donated books, and playing games.

Amy Horst, 55, poses for a portrait during the third day of The Great Milwaukee Block Party in Milwaukee, WI on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Horst was one of the organizers of The Great Milwaukee Block Party, a “joyful rebellion” against the 2024 Republican National Convention. The rebellion featured events at local businesses and recreational areas. (Emily Nyberg)

Milwaukee resident Amy Horst, 55, organized the event and was thrilled with the turnout considering they had to relocate because of a fatal police shooting at the initial location, King Park, on Tuesday.

Horst said it would be disrespectful and inappropriate to hold their festive event at the location of the shooting, so with the help of city of Milwaukee employee and Mighty Small Moments member, Dea Wright, the event was moved.

Horst said they were thrilled with the turnout and how the community embraced the event — a group who lives near the park brought over trays of free grilled hotdogs and hamburgers, a nearby business offered the use of their restrooms, and kids ran happily through the park with painted faces.

“We wanted to make a statement that that event is not what Milwaukee is, Milwaukee is out here in the neighborhoods, people coming together to share space and time and ideas and rebellious joy,” Horst said. “They can have downtown, they will come and go and it’s not relevant to the life of our city.”

Rae Chappelle, an organizer of the Great Milwaukee Block Party, said the events engage more

community members in more parts of the city than typical protests, which are often inaccessible.

“We’re not going to be safe through electoral politics, we need to build relationships with our most immediate, local community,” Chappelle said. “Our elected officials aren’t where change happens. Change happens interpersonally and individually. We’re hoping that hosting events brings the community closer together so that we are building trust with one another so that we can keep one another safe.”

Tyrane Graham, member of Mighty Small Moments, said the event is an uplifting response to the Republican presence in Milwaukee and is doing great things for the community.

“It’s really positive and also maybe it shows what we need to do in politics, just having this joyous rebellion,” Graham said. “It’s very positive compared to I think it’s positive compared to what a lot of different reactions have been.”

Graham said the protests and demonstrations occurring in downtown Milwaukee, such as the Coaltion to March on the RNC 2024, are not comparable to the Block Party.

“What’s happening here is targeting the more community part of it, but I feel like in the same breath, you also need people in the fight to be going out there and marching and protesting to show that, hey, we’re upset about this and we’re just not going to be happy,” Graham said.

Stephanie Roades, an organizor of the Block Party, didn’t want Milwaukee portrayed in a negative light, so she decided to create the community events focusing on fostering connections in joyful spaces.

Roades supports direct action protest, and said the protests, demonstrations, and Block Party are all part of the “nervous system” of organizing, but each branch is different than the other.

Roades said the Block Party may have a long-lasting effect, spreading to different cities and inspiring others to protest in different, productive, community-minded ways.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in 2024 Election
The pedestrian restricted zone is seen during the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. The four-day convention featured speeches from two Iowan delegates, Brenna Bird and Jeff Kaufman.
Milwaukee draws contradictory crowd on second day of the Republican National Convention
Jul 15, 2024; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Jeff Kaufmann, Iowa Gop Chairman delivers a nominating speech for presidential nominee Donald Trump during the first day of the Republican National Convention. The RNC kicked off the first day of the convention with the roll call vote of the states. Mandatory Credit: Jasper Colt-USA TODAY
Iowa GOP Chair nominates former President Donald Trump at Republican National Convention
Former President Donald Trump appears with U.S. Senator JD Vance outside Wright Bros. Aero Inc at the Dayton International Airport on March 16, 2024 in Dayton, Ohio.
Trump announces Vance as running mate
More in Latest News
Jack (Left), Calvin, (Center), Gwen (Right) are spun in the Los Trompos art installation by their father, Adam Rabb, in downtown Iowa City on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.
Los Trompos brings larger-than-life spinning tops to Iowa City
HUD Assistant Secretary Administrator Elizabeth de León Bhargava, Mayor Bruce Teague, and staff pose with the ceremonial check during a HUD Pro Housing grant press release held in Emma Harvat Hall in Iowa City Hall on Thursday, June 27, 2024.
IC navigates next steps for $3.75 million U.S. Housing and Urban Development grant
Scott Morgan/The Daily Iowan Iowa quarteback Brad Banks drops back for a pass during the spring game at Kinnick Stadium on April 20, 2002.
What If? | Iowa football's painful loss to Iowa State in 2002
More in National Politics
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst gives a speech at her ninth annual Roast and Ride fundraiser at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Saturday, June 1, 2024.
Trump’s conviction remains rallying cry at Ernst’s annual Roast and Ride
City High School seniors Penelope Wilmoth and Vivian Shields yell a chant during a pro-Palestinian demonstration to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War at the Courtyard by Marriott in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters from Iowans for Palestine and several other activist groups demonstrated outside while U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, spoke inside the hotel for a campaign fundraiser.
Pro-Palestine protesters call on Miller-Meeks, Speaker Johnson for an end of U.S. aid to Israel
House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks at a fundraiser for U.S. Representative Marionette Miller-Meeks on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Around 200 protesters gathered on the bridge outside the Marriott Courtyard where the fundraiser took place to criticize the speakers’ stance on Palestine.
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson visits IC to support Miller-Meeks campaign
About the Contributors
Roxy Ekberg
Roxy Ekberg, Politics Reporter
she/her/hers
Roxy Ekberg is a first year at the University of Iowa. In the Honors Program, she is double majoring in journalism and political science with a minor in Spanish. Prior to her role as a politics reporter, she worked news reporter at the Daily Iowan and worked at her local newspaper The Wakefield Republican.
Emily Nyberg
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
The Daily Iowan • © 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in