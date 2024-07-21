The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Review | City Circle’s ‘Catch Me if You Can’ musical is a delightful adaptation of a classic film
Iowa City, surrounding areas experience minimal disruptions in global technology outage
Trump accepts nomination, recounts assassination attempt
Iowa Republicans honored and excited to serve as delegates at Republican National Convention
Unhappy with designated zones, demonstrators opt for other locations in Milwaukee
Mock-up magazine or catalog on table. Blank page or notepad for mockups or simulations. 3D rendering

Iowa politicians react to President Joe Biden’s announcement to no longer seek reelection

On Sunday afternoon, Biden announced he would no longer seek reelection in 2024. Endorses Kamala Harris
Byline photo of Marandah Mangra-Dutcher
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher and Liam Halawith
July 21, 2024
Voters+cheer+as+Joe+Biden+concludes+his+campaign+stop+at+Sherman+Middle+School+in+Madison%2C+Wis.%2C+on+July+5%2C+2024.+Biden+officially+announced+his+campaign+suspension+via+social+media+on+Sunday.+
Max Correa / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Voters cheer as Joe Biden concludes his campaign stop at Sherman Middle School in Madison, Wis., on July 5, 2024. Biden officially announced his campaign suspension via social media on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

President Joe Biden announced he would no longer seek reelection in the 2024 presidential race on Sunday afternoon. Biden swiftly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for his spot following the announcement.

In a statement posted to President Biden’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter, Biden announced he would be stepping out of the race for U.S. President.

“And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down,” the statement said.

The statement details what Biden has accomplished while in office and ends by thanking the American people and Harris.

The announcement comes after growing pressure from the Democratic Party since the presidential debate on June 27. Biden’s performance left many questioning his health and ability.

The concerns came from Democrats all over the nation — including Iowa.

Christina Bohannan, the Democratic nominee for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District and a University of Iowa law school professor, was the first high-profile Democrat from Iowa to call for Biden to withdraw after the debate.

Bohannan was then followed by Sarah Corkery — an Iowa Democrat running against Republican incumbent Ashley Hinson in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District — who told KCCI she agreed with Bohannan.

Iowa Democrats react

Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst released a statement following Biden’s withdrawal. Konfrst thanked Biden for his work while he has been in office and acknowledged what she believes this means for the country’s future.

“The President’s decision today gives an opportunity to turn the page on this chapter of our history and put people over politics again,” said Konfrst in her statement.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said she will hold a news conference later today.

Iowa Republicans react

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds:

 

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson:

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley:

U.S. Representative Zach Nunn:

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in 2024 Election
Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump delivers his nomination acceptance speech during the final day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum. The final day of the RNC featured a keynote address by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
Trump accepts nomination, recounts assassination attempt
Kimberly Nguyen picks up a flag to wave during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, WI on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Nguyen traveled from California to show support for former President Donald Trump.
Quiet on the Perimeter: Outside the 2024 Republican National Convention
Iowa delegates Jeanita McNulty, Teresa Horton Bumgarner, and David Barker pose for portraits at the Residence Inn during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, WI on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.
Iowa Republicans honored and excited to serve as delegates at Republican National Convention
More in Featured
A Delta check-in kiosk displays that “Windows did not load correctly” at Palm Springs International Airport after a computer glitch grounded many of the flights in and out of Palm Springs, Calif., July 19, 2024
Iowa City, surrounding areas experience minimal disruptions in global technology outage
The pedestrian restricted zone is seen during the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. The four-day convention featured speeches from two Iowan delegates, Brenna Bird and Jeff Kaufman.
Milwaukee draws contradictory crowd on second day of the Republican National Convention
Jul 15, 2024; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Jeff Kaufmann, Iowa Gop Chairman delivers a nominating speech for presidential nominee Donald Trump during the first day of the Republican National Convention. The RNC kicked off the first day of the convention with the roll call vote of the states. Mandatory Credit: Jasper Colt-USA TODAY
Iowa GOP Chair nominates former President Donald Trump at Republican National Convention
More in National Politics
Community members talk and do crafts in Lindsey Park, Milwaukee during the third day of The Great Milwaukee Block Party in Milwaukee, WI on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. The block party was organized as a “joyful rebellion” against the 2024 Republican National Convention. The rebellion featured events at local businesses and recreational areas.
Unhappy with designated zones, demonstrators opt for other locations in Milwaukee
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst gives a speech at her ninth annual Roast and Ride fundraiser at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Saturday, June 1, 2024.
Trump’s conviction remains rallying cry at Ernst’s annual Roast and Ride
City High School seniors Penelope Wilmoth and Vivian Shields yell a chant during a pro-Palestinian demonstration to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War at the Courtyard by Marriott in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters from Iowans for Palestine and several other activist groups demonstrated outside while U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, spoke inside the hotel for a campaign fundraiser.
Pro-Palestine protesters call on Miller-Meeks, Speaker Johnson for an end of U.S. aid to Israel
About the Contributor
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher, Managing Editor of Enterpise and Design
she/her/hers
Marandah Mangra-Dutcher is a third-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications with a minor in International Studies. Before her current role as Managing Editor of Enterprise and Design, Mangra-Dutcher held the positions of Design Editor and News Reporter at The Daily Iowan.
The Daily Iowan • © 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in