Iowa politicians react to President Joe Biden’s announcement to no longer seek reelection

President Joe Biden announced he would no longer seek reelection in the 2024 presidential race on Sunday afternoon. Biden swiftly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for his spot following the announcement.

In a statement posted to President Biden’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter, Biden announced he would be stepping out of the race for U.S. President.

“And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down,” the statement said.

The statement details what Biden has accomplished while in office and ends by thanking the American people and Harris.

The announcement comes after growing pressure from the Democratic Party since the presidential debate on June 27. Biden’s performance left many questioning his health and ability.

The concerns came from Democrats all over the nation — including Iowa.

Christina Bohannan, the Democratic nominee for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District and a University of Iowa law school professor, was the first high-profile Democrat from Iowa to call for Biden to withdraw after the debate.

Bohannan was then followed by Sarah Corkery — an Iowa Democrat running against Republican incumbent Ashley Hinson in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District — who told KCCI she agreed with Bohannan.

Iowa Democrats react

Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst released a statement following Biden’s withdrawal. Konfrst thanked Biden for his work while he has been in office and acknowledged what she believes this means for the country’s future.

“The President’s decision today gives an opportunity to turn the page on this chapter of our history and put people over politics again,” said Konfrst in her statement.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said she will hold a news conference later today.

Iowa Republicans react

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds:

It doesn’t matter who the Democrats nominate to replace Joe Biden on the ticket — they all represent the same failed policies of the last 4 years — especially Kamala Harris. Donald Trump will be our next President. Until then, if Joe Biden can’t run for reelection, it’s clear he… — Kim Reynolds (@KimReynoldsIA) July 21, 2024

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson:

It was wrong for Biden, his advisors, & the media to hide his decline & gaslight Americans. If Biden is unfit to run, he’s unfit to serve as President. He should resign. I am confident President Trump will beat Kamala Harris or any other left wing radical they run against him. — Ashley Hinson (@hinsonashley) July 21, 2024

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley:

The American ppl are sick & tired of the Biden-Harris open border policies + high cost of living crushing family budgets. A change in candidate doesn’t fool anyone Changing horses midstream isn’t going to stop the bad policies +reckless agenda at the top of the Democrat ticket — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 21, 2024

U.S. Representative Zach Nunn: