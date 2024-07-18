The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Mock-up magazine or catalog on table. Blank page or notepad for mockups or simulations. 3D rendering

Iowa Republicans honored and excited to serve as delegates at Republican National Convention

Boosting a heavy presence at the Republican National Convention, Iowa had two main stage speakers and 40 delegates at the convention in Milwaukee.
Byline photo of Roxy Ekberg
Roxy Ekberg, Politics Reporter
July 18, 2024
Iowa+delegates+Jeanita+McNulty%2C+Teresa+Horton+Bumgarner%2C+and+David+Barker+pose+for++portraits+at+the+Residence+Inn+during+the+third+day+of+the+2024+Republican+National+Convention+in+Milwaukee%2C+WI+on+Wednesday%2C+July+17%2C+2024.
Emily Nyberg
Iowa delegates Jeanita McNulty, Teresa Horton Bumgarner, and David Barker pose for portraits at the Residence Inn during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, WI on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

MILWAUKEE — With both Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird and Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann speaking on the main stage along with 40 delegates in attendance, the Hawkeye state boosts a heavy presence at the Republican National Convention. 

Three Iowa Republican delegates detail what it means to represent their state at the convention, and each said they were humbled by the experience. 

Coming into the convention, Teresa Horton Bumgarner, Johnson County Republican chair, was looking forward to hearing Kaufmann and Bird speak. She said hearing them and the entire arena get behind Iowa’s people has been the highlight of the event so far. 

“After hearing what they said you couldn’t help, no matter what your political leanings, you couldn’t help but be a little bit proud. When you saw them up there and getting, you know, all these people excited and going, just saying very good, truthful things, positive message,” she said. 

Bumgarner said having people from Iowa on the big stage at the convention makes her feel excited and proud to be from Iowa. 

David Barker, Iowa Republican delegate and member of the state Board of Regents, has attended three conventions. He said this year’s convention is much bigger and the Republican Party is more united than previous years.

Barker was an alternate delegate at the 2016 convention in Cleveland, Ohio, and a delegate at the 2020 convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

Barker said as a delegate, it is important to keep in mind that they are representing the Iowa Republicans who elected them to attend the convention. 

“We need to talk with people at home and talk with our fellow delegates to make sure that we are operating as a team,” Barker said. 

Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann nominated former President Donald Trump on Monday. This was the first time an Iowan has given a nomination speech at the Republican National Convention. 

Following Tuesday, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird spoke on the main stage of the convention during an official session. 

Barker said having Iowans speaking on the main stage is a good indication that Iowa is doing well. He said it means the leadership of the party thinks highly of the state and wants them to continue their first-in-the-nation caucus status. 

For Jeanita McNulty, Iowa delegate and Scott County Republican Party chair, the 2024 convention is her second convention and her first time as a delegate. 

McNulty said everything started when Trump won the Iowa caucus.

“Everything has just been building from there,” she said. “Iowans put a lot of work into the Iowa caucus, and we’re getting the recognition that we deserve, and we’re honored to get it. Thrilled.” 

McNulty said she is in awe of the process of the convention and is grateful for the opportunity to be part of a historic convention. 

When she returns to the Hawkeye state, McNulty said she will take back the same message the party has, but stronger. 

“The job will not be as difficult — to rally the troops, to help them volunteer, and make them find the push for November 5,” McNulty said. “We’re getting closer, but we’re not across the finish line yet, so we just have to let the troops know we’re going to keep on working like we did with the caucus.”

Roxy Ekberg
Roxy Ekberg
Roxy Ekberg, Politics Reporter
she/her/hers
Roxy Ekberg is a first year at the University of Iowa. In the Honors Program, she is double majoring in journalism and political science with a minor in Spanish. Prior to her role as a politics reporter, she worked news reporter at the Daily Iowan and worked at her local newspaper The Wakefield Republican.
Emily Nyberg
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
