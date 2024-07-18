Iowa Republicans honored and excited to serve as delegates at Republican National Convention

MILWAUKEE — With both Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird and Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann speaking on the main stage along with 40 delegates in attendance, the Hawkeye state boosts a heavy presence at the Republican National Convention.

Three Iowa Republican delegates detail what it means to represent their state at the convention, and each said they were humbled by the experience.

Coming into the convention, Teresa Horton Bumgarner, Johnson County Republican chair, was looking forward to hearing Kaufmann and Bird speak. She said hearing them and the entire arena get behind Iowa’s people has been the highlight of the event so far.

“After hearing what they said you couldn’t help, no matter what your political leanings, you couldn’t help but be a little bit proud. When you saw them up there and getting, you know, all these people excited and going, just saying very good, truthful things, positive message,” she said.

Bumgarner said having people from Iowa on the big stage at the convention makes her feel excited and proud to be from Iowa.

David Barker, Iowa Republican delegate and member of the state Board of Regents, has attended three conventions. He said this year’s convention is much bigger and the Republican Party is more united than previous years.

Barker was an alternate delegate at the 2016 convention in Cleveland, Ohio, and a delegate at the 2020 convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Barker said as a delegate, it is important to keep in mind that they are representing the Iowa Republicans who elected them to attend the convention.

“We need to talk with people at home and talk with our fellow delegates to make sure that we are operating as a team,” Barker said.

Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann nominated former President Donald Trump on Monday. This was the first time an Iowan has given a nomination speech at the Republican National Convention.

Following Tuesday, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird spoke on the main stage of the convention during an official session.

Barker said having Iowans speaking on the main stage is a good indication that Iowa is doing well. He said it means the leadership of the party thinks highly of the state and wants them to continue their first-in-the-nation caucus status.

For Jeanita McNulty, Iowa delegate and Scott County Republican Party chair, the 2024 convention is her second convention and her first time as a delegate.

McNulty said everything started when Trump won the Iowa caucus.

“Everything has just been building from there,” she said. “Iowans put a lot of work into the Iowa caucus, and we’re getting the recognition that we deserve, and we’re honored to get it. Thrilled.”

McNulty said she is in awe of the process of the convention and is grateful for the opportunity to be part of a historic convention.

When she returns to the Hawkeye state, McNulty said she will take back the same message the party has, but stronger.

“The job will not be as difficult — to rally the troops, to help them volunteer, and make them find the push for November 5,” McNulty said. “We’re getting closer, but we’re not across the finish line yet, so we just have to let the troops know we’re going to keep on working like we did with the caucus.”