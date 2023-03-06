Photos: No. 7 Iowa women’s basketball vs. No. 14 Ohio State

No. 7 nationally ranked, second-seeded Iowa women’s basketball defeated No. 14 nationally ranked, fourth-seeded Ohio State on Sunday, in the Big 10 Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, 105-72.

Iowa immediately came out strong and held a solid lead for the duration of the game. At 105 points, the Hawkeyes set the highest number of points scored, and the largest scoring difference at 33-points, in a Big Ten Tournament Championship Game. The Target Center scoreboard had trouble displaying triple digits once Iowa surpassed 100 points.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark Clark became the first player in Big Ten history to post a triple-double in the conference championship game with 30 points, 17 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Iowa center Monika Czinano scored 26 points, and 7 rebounds.

Iowa will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as a projected No. 1 or No. 2 seed. Selections start on Sunday, March 12.