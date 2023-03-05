Photos: Session three of the 2023 Big Ten Wrestling Championships

Big Ten Wrestlers took the mat during session three of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Sunday. Penn State leads the team score with 129.0 points and Iowa trails in second with 122.5.

Iowa’s Brody Teske, Cobe Siebrecht and Abe Assad all finished seventh in their respective brackets. They all qualified for NCAA berths.

In session four, Iowa’s 149-pound Max Murin and 285-pound Tony Cassioppi will be wrestling for third place and 174-pound Nelson Brands and Jacob Warner will be wrestling for fifth place.

Session four starts at 3:30 Central Standard Time and will include the championship round in each weight class.