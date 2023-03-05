Photos: Session four of the 2023 Big Ten Wrestling Championships

The fourth and final session of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. on finished Sunday night.

Penn State won the team race with 147.0 points and had four individual champions out of the six that qualified for the championships. Iowa finished second in team points with 134.5 and had two individual titles out of the three wrestlers that qualified for the championships.

Iowa’s 125-pound Spencer Lee and 141-pound Real Woods were both Champions. Patrick Kennedy lost his championship round, finishing second.

All 10 Hawkeye starters will compete at the 2023 NCAA Championships in Tulsa, Okla. starting on Thursday, March 16.