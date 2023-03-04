Photos: Session two of the 2023 Big Ten Wrestling Championships

After the conclusion of session two of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday the Hawkeyes trail the Nittany Lions for the first-place team title. Penn State has 120.0 team points and Iowa has 108.5.

Iowa’s Spencer Lee, Real Woods and Patrick Kennedy advanced to the championship round in their respective weight classes.

Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young, Levi Haines, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks, Max Dean and Greg Kirkvliet advanced to the championship round.

Session three will start on Sunday, March 5, at 11 a.m. Central Standard Time.