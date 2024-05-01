The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Hancher announces 2024-25 Broadway series 
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s comeback win over Illinois State
Repeal of gender balance law threatens Iowa women’s future in politics, experts say
Herky On Parade 2024 statues to be revealed Wednesday
Photos: Making the Maroons
The lineup features popular Broadway musicals such as “Mean Girls” and “Dear Evan Hansen.”
Byline photo of Avi Lapchick
Avi Lapchick, Arts Editor
May 1, 2024
Pictured+%28L-R%29%3A+Natalie+Shaw+%28Cady+Heron%29%2C+Kristen+Amanda+Smith+%28Gretchen+Wieners%29%2C+Maya+Petropoulos+%28Regina+George%29%2C+and+Maryrose+Brendel+%28Karen+Smith%29.+Photo+by+Jenny+Anderson%2C+2023.
Pictured (L-R): Natalie Shaw (Cady Heron), Kristen Amanda Smith (Gretchen Wieners), Maya Petropoulos (Regina George), and Maryrose Brendel (Karen Smith). Photo by Jenny Anderson, 2023.

The University of Iowa’s Hancher Auditorium announced its 2024-25 season Broadway series lineup on Wednesday. 

The series will include “Dear Evan Hansen” in December, “Hadestown” in January, “Mean Girls” in March, and “TINA — The Tina Turner Musical” in late May with an add-on option of “Riverdance” on Mother’s Day weekend. 

The movie-turned-musical “Mean Girls” recently grew in popularity following the release of its musical movie starring Reneé Rapp, the original Regina George in the Broadway tour, as well as cast members from the 2007 film like Lindsay Lohan, Tina Fey, and Tim Meadows. 

The musical was written by Tina Fey with lyrics by Nell Benjamin, known for working on the Broadway musical “Legally Blonde.”

The musical “Dear Evan Hansen” by Steven Levenson played its last Broadway run from 2016 to 2022 but is coming back to Hancher next season.

Tickets for these shows will be available to purchase starting July 29, while season subscriptions will go on sale June 17. Broadway fans can buy a subscription package that include tickets for all shows that range from $140-$396 depending on seating choice. Attendees can also purchase tickets for single shows.

Avi Lapchick
Avi Lapchick, Arts Editor
(she/her/hers)
Avi Lapchick is an arts editor at The Daily Iowan. A fourth-year student studying English and Creative Writing at the University of Iowa, she previously held the positions of staff photojournalist, summer arts editor, and assistant arts editor at the DI. She is happiest when she is writing or painting.
