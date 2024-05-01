Hancher announces 2024-25 Broadway series 

The University of Iowa’s Hancher Auditorium announced its 2024-25 season Broadway series lineup on Wednesday.

The series will include “Dear Evan Hansen” in December, “Hadestown” in January, “Mean Girls” in March, and “TINA — The Tina Turner Musical” in late May with an add-on option of “Riverdance” on Mother’s Day weekend.

The movie-turned-musical “Mean Girls” recently grew in popularity following the release of its musical movie starring Reneé Rapp, the original Regina George in the Broadway tour, as well as cast members from the 2007 film like Lindsay Lohan, Tina Fey, and Tim Meadows.

The musical was written by Tina Fey with lyrics by Nell Benjamin, known for working on the Broadway musical “Legally Blonde.”

The musical “Dear Evan Hansen” by Steven Levenson played its last Broadway run from 2016 to 2022 but is coming back to Hancher next season.

Tickets for these shows will be available to purchase starting July 29, while season subscriptions will go on sale June 17. Broadway fans can buy a subscription package that include tickets for all shows that range from $140-$396 depending on seating choice. Attendees can also purchase tickets for single shows.