Photos: Session one of the 2023 Big Ten Wrestling Championships

Session one of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships started at 10 a.m. at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday. Iowa and Penn State are tied for the lead with 63.5 points each. Minnesota is currently in third with 52.0 points

Iowa’s Spencer Lee, Real Woods, Max Murin, Patrick Kennedy, Jacob Warner and Tony Cassioppi are still in contention for individual championship titles.

Iowa’s Brody Teske, Cobe Siebrecht, Nelson Brands and Abe Assad are still competing for a third-place finish in their respective brackets.

Session two will start with consolation rounds at 4:30 Central Standard Time and at 7:30 Central Standard Time semifinals will commence.