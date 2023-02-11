Photos: No. 2 Iowa wrestling vs. No. 9 Michigan

No.2 Iowa Wrestling defeated No.9 Michigan, 33-8, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Feb. 10, 2022. The Hawkeyes won 8 of 10 matchups against the Wolverines.

Iowa’s No. 1 125-pound Spencer Lee secured his 51st consecutive victory after defeating Michigan’s No. 18 Jack Medley. Iowa’s No. 15 133-pound Broady Teske posted a 19-3 technical fall against Michigan’s unranked Wilfried Tanefu. It was Teske’s first tech fall as a Hawkeye.

Iowa’s No. 2 141-pound Real Woods won 15-1 major decision over Michigan’s Pat Nolan and improves to 12-0 on the year.

Iowa’s No. 13 Come Siebrecht defeated Michigan’s Will Lewan 3-1 in an overtime victory while Iowa’s No. 9 165-pound pinned Alex Wesselman.

Iowa’s No.11 197-pound Jacob Warner broke a two-match losing streak after defeating Michigan’s Brendin Yatooma, 16-1. In a top-3 heavyweight matchup, Iowa’s No.3 285-poundTony Cassippi fell to Michigan’s No.1 Mason Parris, 9-7.

Iowa will close out the regular season at home against Oklahoma State on Sunday, Feb. 19.