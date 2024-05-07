UI students to pay 3 percent more tuition in fall pending regent approval

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The consideration of the tuition and fee rate increases is scheduled for a regents meeting in June.
Byline photo of Jack Moore
Jack Moore, News Editor
May 7, 2024
David+Barker%2C+a+regent%2C+speaks+at+the+Iowa+Board+of+Regents+meeting+hosted+at+the+University+of+Northern+Iowa+on+Sept.+15%2C+2022.
Matt Sindt
David Barker, a regent, speaks at the Iowa Board of Regents meeting hosted at the University of Northern Iowa on Sept. 15, 2022.

The Iowa Board of Regents is proposing several increases to both tuition and student fees for the University of Iowa 2024-25 academic year, including a 3 percent increase to undergraduate tuition rates for in-state students.

The regents requested $14.8 million in September in state appropriations, but was allocated $12.3 million. The proposed tuition and fee rates the regents are discussing at a meeting on Friday would go to operating costs, reallocations, and expected inflation.

Last year, the regents raised tuition by 3.5 percent at all three public universities.

For the 2023-24 school year, in-state tuition was $9,016 for undergraduate students. With the proposed increase, it would be $9,286 for next year. Out-of-state students will see an increase in tuition of 1.3 percent from $30,979 to $31,374.

Additionally, the regents are proposing an increase of $49 to student fees, which is a 2.5 percent increase from the previous academic year.

The Carver College Radiation Sciences Program is requesting a larger increase of $1,617 in tuition for both on-campus residents and non-resident undergraduate students. According to the agenda, the increase is necessary to fully fund the research program.

The Radiation Sciences Program is utilized by UI Health Care to provide personnel who are familiar with diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy. There is a critical national shortage of these types of health care personnel, according to the regent agenda.

In-state graduate students will also see an increase in base tuition rates of 3.5 percent from $11,256 to $11,650 if approved by the regents. Out-of-state graduate students will see a 1.3 percent increase from $30,203 to $30,597.

At the UI, not all graduate programs will increase by 3.5 percent. The agenda states the following graduate programs will see no increase in tuition rates for both resident and non-resident students:

  • Carver College of Medicine medical students
  • Master of Science in Athletic Training program
  • Doctor of Physical Therapy program
  • Master of Clinical Nutrition program
  • College of Nursing Graduate programs

The College of Pharmacy proposes a 0.75 percent increase for both resident and non-resident students in the PharmD program.

According to the agenda, the proposed tuition increases to tuition and fees will generate an estimated $35 million in revenue for fiscal 2025, which is approximately 1.9 percent of the total general education fund operating budget.
About the Contributor
Jack Moore
Jack Moore, News Editor
he/him/his
Jack Moore is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication. He is from Cedar Rapids Iowa. Along with working at The Daily Iowan, Jack works for the University of Iowa's UI-REACH program as a Resident Assistant. UI-REACH is a program for students with learning, cognitive, and behavioral disabilities intended to provide support to these students throughout their college experience. Additionally, Jack is involved in Iowa City's live music scene as he plays bass for local Iowa City band "Two Canes."
