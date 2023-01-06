Photos: No. 2 Iowa wrestling vs. Illinois

Jerod Ringwald, Creative Director
January 6, 2023

No. 2 Iowa wrestling defeated Illinois, 25-19, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first Big Ten dual of the season. After being tied at 19 in the final match, Iowa’s No. 3 285-pound Tony Cassioppi defeated Illinois’ 285-pound Matt Wroblewski to push the Hawkeyes past the Illini.

Iowa’s No. 1 125-pound Spencer Lee and No. 5 149-pound Max Murin both added six points for the Hawkeyes after winning their matches with falls.

The Hawkeyes next travel to Purdue to face the Boilermakers on Sunday, Jan. 8.

010623_IOWAILLINIwrstl_JR001
Gallery|28 Photos
Jerod Ringwald
Iowa fans fill the stands during a wrestling meet between No. 2 Iowa and Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini, 25-19.
Facebook Comments