Photos: No. 2 Iowa wrestling vs. Illinois

No. 2 Iowa wrestling defeated Illinois, 25-19, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first Big Ten dual of the season. After being tied at 19 in the final match, Iowa’s No. 3 285-pound Tony Cassioppi defeated Illinois’ 285-pound Matt Wroblewski to push the Hawkeyes past the Illini.

Iowa’s No. 1 125-pound Spencer Lee and No. 5 149-pound Max Murin both added six points for the Hawkeyes after winning their matches with falls.

The Hawkeyes next travel to Purdue to face the Boilermakers on Sunday, Jan. 8.