Iowa football notebook | Quarterback Spencer Petras talks durability, Hawkeyes prepare for cold weather

Iowa’s offensive line has given up 33 sacks this season — the most in the Big Ten.

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig sacks Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras during a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Wisconsin defense combined for six sacks. The Hawkeyes, defeated the Badgers, 24-10.

Iowa football quarterback Spencer Petras was sacked six times against Wisconsin last Saturday.

Over the course of the season, Petras has been brought to the ground by defenders 30 times. Overall, the Hawkeyes’ offensive line has allowed 33 sacks this season — the most in the Big Ten.

“It’s my job,” he said. “It’s an unfortunate part of the job sometimes, but it’s my job to finish every throw that there is to finish, stand in there and — we talk about ‘tough, smart, physical,’ and the way I can be physical is to stand in there and take hits and deliver the ball accurately still.”

Petras is 6-foot-5 and 231 pounds — sizable enough to sustain himself against big hits. While Petras said constant hits on the field makes him sore throughout the season, it’s no different for any other player on any team.

The senior out of San Rafael, California, describes himself as a pro-style quarterback. He prefers to stay in the pocket and get the best throw possible instead of scrambling to avoid a tackle.

“I’m going to be at my best, if I have the choice to try to escape or to stay in there and make the throw, I feel like I’ll be doing my job in there if I can stand there and make the throw,” Petras said. “Not to say I refuse to get out, but I’m always going to look for that throw right at the last second. And if you choose to play like that, you’re going to have to have enough size to take those hits.”

Hawkeyes prepare for cold weather

When the Hawkeyes head to Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis this weekend, the forecast calls for a high of 17 degrees, a low of 4 degrees, and 10-15 mph winds.

But Iowa is prepared for the cold weather. Even if the Hawkeyes play in subzero temperatures after wind chill on Saturday, Petras said it wouldn’t affect his throws.

“The cold, it’ll dry some things out, but I lick my hand before every play, so that helps get a good grip,” Petras said.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz said the Hawkeyes switch between their indoor practice facility and outdoor practice field to get a feel for the cold weather. Usually, Iowa is practicing outside on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

On Tuesday, the Hawkeyes were subject to the first snowfall of the season.

“We were out there today,” Ferentz said. “It was fine. It was good. I don’t think it was as cold as it was Saturday. And the snow was pretty and all that. Guys could take pictures. But it’s funny, you look at the tape, and it looks like bad weather on the tape, but it really didn’t seem that bad being out there. It wasn’t. No wind and all that stuff. Unless it’s just crazy winter, something like that, we’ll be out there.”

Linebacker Jay Higgins welcomed the outside practice on Tuesday. While some of his teammates were wearing undershirts to cut out the snow, the Indiana product said the linebacker group embraced the sleeveless look.

Higgins also mentioned the Hawkeye scout team had its first snowball fight of the year and hurled the snow at linebackers coach Seth Wallace.

“All of us were going out there, and sometimes you see guys putting hoodies on, sweatshirts on, but the linebacker group are the guys out there with no sleeves, no nothing. It was a really good time, just being a Midwest kid, we hold it with pride, so I like going out there. People asking me if I’m cold, and I’m like, ‘I’m from Indiana.’”