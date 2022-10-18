Iowa football notebook | Kirk Ferentz talks bye week, updates injury report

While wide receiver Diante Vines is on track to return this week, Ferentz said, Keagan Johnson is unlikely to play.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz moves to discuss with officials during a football game between Iowa and No. 4 Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The Wolverines defeated the Hawkeyes, 27-14.

Iowa football players and staff took important time away from each other during the Hawkeyes’ bye in Week 7 of the season.

Iowa went 3-3 in the first six weeks of the season, including losses to Iowa State, No. 4 Michigan, and Illinois.

“It was a good time for the bye,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “It’s a good time for us to be together, but also to be away from each other too. I think that’s important. You know, finishing the first part of the season 3-3 was certainly not the goal.”

The Hawkeyes are thinking of 2022 as two separate seasons, Ferentz said. Iowa played six games before the bye and will play six games after.

Iowa’s first opponent in the second half of the season, however, is No. 2 Ohio State. While Ferentz said he doesn’t look at rankings, he knows the Buckeyes are a formidable opponent.

Ohio State is 6-0 on the season and also coming off its bye week. The Buckeyes have taken down Wisconsin, Rutgers, and Michigan State in Big Ten play.

“We’re talking about a team that’s very talented,” Ferentz said. “They’re very well-coached, that’s certainly the case this year in both of those areas. And as you might expect, right near the top of the national polls for good reason. They’ve got a really good football team, very explosive offensively.”

Ferentz commits to Petras as QB

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras did not appear at Tuesday’s media availability for the first time in the 2022 season.

But Ferentz stayed committed to the senior QB ahead of the Hawkeyes’ matchup with the Buckeyes.

“He’s done a lot of good things,” Ferentz said of Petras. “I think he’s improved and he’s gained confidence, as crazy as that may sound. I think he’s done a lot of good things out there, and we just need to get better collectively on offense.”

Petras has started all six games for the Hawkeyes this season. Backup quarterback Alex Padilla, who started three games last season when Petras was injured, hasn’t played a snap.

Despite Ferentz’s loyalty to Petras under center, he said he’s confident in Padilla’s abilities to step in at quarterback.

“He’s practicing well,” Ferentz said. “Just, In our opinion, Spencer’s practicing better right now. That’s kind of where it’s at. I think we have two guys that have experience that we feel good about.”

Ferentz updates injuries to Vines, Black, others

Sophomore wide receiver Diante Vines is on track to play this week, Ferentz said. Vines broke his wrist in fall camp and has not yet played this season.

Sophomore wideout Keagan Johnson, however, is not expected to play. Johnson has been out for most of the season with an undisclosed injury. His only action of the season was limited snaps against Nevada on Sept. 17.

“I think Diante has a chance,” Ferentz said. “Keagan, when he’s ready, I’ll let you know. He’s still trying to get back.”

Senior cornerback Terry Roberts is also unlikely to play against Ohio State on Saturday. He suffered a lower leg injury ahead of Iowa’s game against Rutgers on Sept. 24 and aggravated it against Illinois.

Defensive lineman Yahya Black, who was injured in Iowa’s Week 1 game against South Dakota State, may return against the Buckeyes this weekend.

“Hopefully he’ll be back,” Ferentz said “He’s closer than he was. Sure would help. All hands on deck.”