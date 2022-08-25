Photos: Iowa soccer vs. Kansas

350 fans attended Iowa’s first home game of the regular season against Kansas at the Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Thursday. After a scoreless first period, the Jayhawks scored in the second period, defeating the Hawkeyes, 1-0.

During the first period, the Jayhawks took eight shots and the Hawkeyes took four, but no goals were made. In the second period, Kansas forward Maree Shinkle assisted Shira Elinav in making a goal, resulting in a win for Kansas.

Both goalkeepers played the full 90 minutes. Iowa’s Monica Wilhelm saved five goals total; four in the first period and one in the second. Kansas’ Melania Pasar saved one goal in the first period and six in the second.

“There’s four goalkeepers and only one spot, so you have to be ready for when your name’s called,” Wilhelm said. “Unfortunately, I didn’t [start] in the first two games, but I was ready for this one … There’s only four months left in my career and I just play every game like it’s my last.”