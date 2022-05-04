Iowa softball snaps five-game losing streak, downs Northern Iowa

Iowa pitcher Emma Henderson pitches a ball during a softball game between Iowa and Ohio State at Bob Pearl Softball Field in Iowa City on Friday, April 15, 2022. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 7-3.

Iowa softball defeated Northern Iowa on Wednesday night, 3-2, in Cedar Falls, ending the Hawkeyes’ five-game losing streak.

Freshman pitcher Emma Henderson got the start in the circle for the Hawkeyes and gave up two runs on three hits in two innings.

Freshman Katherine Serna relieved Henderson in the third inning, earning her first career win while pitching five shutout innings. She allowed just two hits and struck out four batters.

Hawkeye right fielder Nia Carter was 4-for-4 at the plate in the victory, scoring two runs. First baseman Kalena Burns also had a strong outing offensively, as she went 2-for-4 while knocking in all three of the Hawkeyes’ runs.

Iowa struggled to knock in runs, however, as the Hawkeyes left eight runners on base against the Panthers.

Big Picture

Iowa moved to 20-29 overall on the 2022 campaign ahead of its final Big Ten Conference series of the season.

What’s Next

Iowa will host Purdue this weekend at Bob Pearl Field.

The Boilermakers come into the series with a conference record of 5-14, and currently sit in 11th place in the Big Ten standings.

Game one of the series will be played Friday at 5 p.m. Game two will follow on Saturday at 2 p.m, with the third and final game of the series taking place on Sunday at noon.