On the Record: April 22, 2022

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producers Meg Doster and Collin Yi sat down with DI reporters to discuss the latest stories from the week.

News reporter, Samantha Bielema, talks her story about a University of Iowa alum who went on Shark Tank and got a deal for her adaptable clothing business. Then, news reporter Marandah Mangra-Dutcher discusses a story she wrote about a new Ukrainian conversation hour. Finally, Amplify and opinions editor Hannah Pinski talks about her long-form story on students with documented Dreamers status and how that status impacts them.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Meg Doster and Collin Yi.