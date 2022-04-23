Photos: 2022 First District Democratic Convention

The 2022 First District Democratic Convention took place at Liberty High School in North Liberty, Iowa, on Saturday. Observers and a mix of candidates running for local, state, and congressional office attended.

During the convention, candidates spoke about their goals and plans.

U.S. Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer centered her speech on her length in office, if she were elected.

“So, I vow right now and across the state – two terms that’s it, that’s all I ask because quite frankly, I don’t need 47 years to get the job done,” Fineknauer said, referring to the current Sen. Chuck Grassley’s term.

Iowa Senate candidate Janice Weiner spoke about her feelings toward Republican power.

“They control all the levers of power, and they haven’t managed in private behind closed doors to pass a budget with our tax dollars,” Weiner said. “So to me, that’s not good governance, and it’s not acceptable.”