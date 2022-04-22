Photos: Sen. Chuck Grassley’s visit to Johnson County

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, visited County Materials Corporation in Iowa City as part of Grassley’s Johnson County stop on his 99 County Tour. Grassley and County Materials Corporation workers spoke about employment, infrastructure, and inflation.

While answering questions from County Materials Corporation workers, Grassley mentioned improvements in infrastructure since 1956. “We’ve appropriated money every year for infrastructure,” Grassley said. Grassley later joked “The only thing is we never used the word infrastructure, we always said highway.”

Grassley continued his 99 County Tour by heading to Cedar Rapids after the visit. Grassley stopped at Horizons to volunteer with Meals on Wheels.