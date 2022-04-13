Photos: Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks visits University of Iowa

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, visited the University of Iowa for an event hosted by the Iowa Young Americans for Freedom on Wednesday.

Miller-Meeks engaged with students and answered questions at the Iowa Memorial Union.

Miller-Meeks spoke about energy and climate during the visit. “You can all talk about energy in a way that is meaningful, has significance to you and it underscores the fact you’re just as interested in clean water, cleaner air trails, and the outdoors as anybody else who is pushing a different type of policy.”