Photos: JC Toland Painting picket protest

Labor union workers had an informational picket in Iowa City on Tuesday. The picketing was centered around Tax Fraud Awareness week with protesting of JC Toland Painting’s tax fraud model.

“JC Toland Painting is a company that works under a tax fraud model that misclassifies their workers by paying cash with no tax deductions, no workers compensation, or overtime,” said Royce Peterson, the Assembly representative for Carpenters 1260.

“Every day there are more and more contract workers coming in from underground market places that destroy the fabric of our communities. As union workers, we fight against that. Our brothers band together in solidarity to protect against this type of stuff.”