Iowa softball drops doubleheader to Nebraska

The Hawkeyes were outscored, 22-4, in the two-game stretch.

Iowa pitcher Denali Loecker throws a pitch during a softball game between Iowa and Drake at Pearl Field in Iowa City, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Loecker pitched for five innings. The Hawkeyes defeated the Bulldogs, 3-2.

Iowa softball dropped two games of a doubleheader against Nebraska on Tuesday night.

Pitcher Breanna Vasquez got the start in the circle in game one and allowed three runs in two innings, taking the loss. Vasquez’s record on the season is 6-11. Sophomore pitcher Denali Loecker replaced Vasquez in the third, allowing nine earned runs in .2 innings of work.

The Hawkeyes struggled to get going offensively in game one, finding home plate just once on a home run from junior Kalena Burns in the top of the fourth inning.

Ultimately, Nebraska run-ruled Iowa in five innings in the first game, 14-1.

In the second game, Hawkeye freshman Emma Henderson made her first career start in the circle, giving up four earned runs in her debut. Freshman Devyn Greer relieved Henderson in the second inning, giving up four earned runs herself.

Although the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers played to the bottom of the sixth inning, lightning delays ended the contest early.

The game is officially recorded as an 8-3 defeat for the Hawkeyes in five innings.

Big Picture

Iowa’s record moved to 18-20, and the Hawkeyes now post a conference mark of 1-10 in the 2022 season.

Iowa has still yet to win a Big Ten series in 2022, and the Hawkeyes are currently in sole possession of last place in the conference standings.

Michigan State is one game ahead of Iowa in the Big Ten standings, with a record of 1-9 in conference play.

Up next

Iowa will host Ohio State this weekend at Bob Pearl Field for its fifth conference series of the season.

The Buckeyes are coming into the weekend with an overall record of 24-10 after beating Toledo, 5-4, on Tuesday. Ohio State currently has a Big Ten record of 4-5, which is good for ninth in the conference.

Game one will be played at Bob Pearl Field, on Friday at 5 p.m. Game two will follow on Saturday at 2 p.m, with game three taking place on Sunday at noon.

All three games will be streamed on BTN+.