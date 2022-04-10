Photos: Iowa softball vs. Minnesota – game two

Minnesota softball defeated Iowa at Pearl Field in Iowa City after eight innings on Saturday, 5-2. The Hawkeyes dropped to 18-17 overall and 1-7 in conference play.

Two home runs in extra innings gave the Gophers the 5-2 advantage.

Iowa senior Breanna Vasquez received her ninth loss of the season after pitching all eight innings and allowing ten hits and five runs.

Iowa’s offense only mustered up five hits with centerfielder Brylee Klosterman and junior right fielder Nia Carter providing the only RBIs in the loss.

The Hawkeyes take on Minnesota for a chance to win the series at Pearl Field on Sunday.