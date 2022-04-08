On the Record: April 8, 2022

In this episode of “On the Record” guest host and DI managing editor Josie Fischels and producers Meg Doster and Collin Yi sat down with DI reporters to discuss the latest stories from the week.

News reporter, Marandah Mangra-Dutcher, talks about her coverage of the 26th annual University of Iowa Powwow held by the Native American Student Association. Then, news reporter Kate Perez discusses her story on concerns from faculty in the math department on its temporary move from McLean Hall to Jessup Hall. Finally, senior print editor Rachel Schilke talks about the role the media plays in misinformation during wartime.

Guest hosted by Josie Fischels. Edited by Meg Doster and Collin Yi.