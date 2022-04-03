On the Record: April 1, 2022

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producers Meg Doster and Collin Yi sat down with DI reporters to discuss their stories for a special two years of COVID-19 edition.

News reporter, Kate Perez, talks about her story on how higher education has adjusted and has been financially impacted during the pandemic. Next, news reporter Ryan Hansen discusses his story on how businesses and the City of Iowa City have recovered from the financial challenges of COVID-19. Then, news editor Sabine Martin talks her story on nursing alumni entering the field over the last two years. Finally, news reporter Sam Knupp talks about how immunocompromised people are being affected by the return to normal.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Meg Doster and Collin Yi.