Iowa softball loses three games to Maryland, drops to 0-6 in Big Ten play

The Hawkeyes are now 16-16 overall in 2022. Iowa hasn’t won a game since March 19.

Iowa outfielder Riley Sheehy hits the ball during the Iowa Softball game against Illinois on May 14, 2021 at Bob Pearl Field. Iowa defeated Illinois 3-1.

Iowa softball was swept by Maryland this weekend. The Terrapins beat the Hawkeyes three times at Maryland Softball Stadium in College Park.

Iowa was outscored by Maryland, 9-24, on the series. Four pitchers took the mound for the Hawkeyes: senior Breanna Vasquz, sophomore Denali Loecker, and freshmen Emma Henderson and Devyn Greer. The group gave up 26 hits on the series.

Iowa’s starting pitchers — Vasquez and Loecker — hurled 4.1 and three innings, respectively. Vasquez gave up nine hits and nine runs. Loecker surrendered seven hits and six runs.

“We have to get better at our skills,” Iowa head coach Renee Gillispie said via release. “Right now, we are struggling with our fundamentals and that is what we have to get back to.”

The Hawkeyes were out-hit by the Terrapins, 26-18, on the series. Iowa’s leading hitter was Riley Sheehy, who registered three hits, one run, and one RBI.

Big Picture

Counting this weekend’s games, Iowa is now 16-16 on the season and 0-6 in Big Ten Conference play.

The Hawkeyes are currently in last place in the league standings

Up next

Iowa will host Drake at Bob Pearl Field Wednesday at 5 p.m. The Bulldogs are currently 8-18 on the season.

Next weekend, Iowa will play its third conference series of the season. The 16-14-1 Minnesota Golden Gophers will travel to Iowa City to take on the Hawkeyes. Minnesota is 3-3 in league play this season.