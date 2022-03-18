Photos: Session three of the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Iowa sits in fourth place after session three’s action at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich., on Friday, March 18, 2022. The Hawkeyes went 4-of-12 in this session’s matches.

Two Iowa wrestlers advanced to the semifinals. Austin DeSanto defeated Virginia Tech’s No. 4 Korbin Myers, and Jacob Warner defeated Nebraska’s No. 3 Eric Schultz to earn All-American honors.

Six Iowa wrestlers remain for tonight’s session. Iowa’s 125-pound Drake Ayala, 141-pound Jaydin Eierman, 157-pound Kaleb Young, and 184-pound Abe Assad all took season-ending losses.

Session four begins at 7 P.M. CST.