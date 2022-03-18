Photos: NCAA First Round women’s basketball: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Illinois State

No. 2 Iowa defeated No. 15 Illinois State, 98-58, in a First Round NCAA women’s basketball tournament game at sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, advancing the Hawkeyes to the second round of the tournament.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and center Monika Czinano led the team in points with a combined 45 points. Clark spoke about Czinano’s game. “I think she’s the best big in the country hands down and I’m always looking for her.”

Illinois State guard Juliunn Redmond led the Redbirds in points with 25 but that was not enough to successfully battle Iowa’s offense. In a press conference following the game, Clark said today’s offense was some of the best Iowa has played this season.

Iowa faces the No. 10 Creighton at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Sunday.