Photos: Session two at the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships

All ten Iowa wrestlers remain after session two at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich., on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The Hawkeyes finished the day in fifth place with 20.5 points. Iowa fell behind Michigan, North Carolina State, Arizona State, and Penn State.

Iowa’s No. 2 141-pound Jaydin Eierman lost in sudden victory during session two. Reporters asked head coach Tom Brands if he would wrestle after the loss. “Why wouldn’t he’” Brands aked.

Iowa opens back up in session three at 10 A.M. CST.